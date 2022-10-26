The following are Wednesday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- Amy Kaufman - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — Ambyr Childers, who was married to filmmaker Randall Emmett for eight years, is seeking a domestic violence restraining order from her ex-husband.
- Ryan Faughnder - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — Warner Bros. Discovery has found its leaders for the DC film and television universe.
- By ANDREW DALTON - AP Entertainment Writer
-
A woman who says Harvey Weinstein raped her in 2013 has testified that for years she was filled with feelings of guilt and disgust. The woman, a model and actor living and working in Rome who was in Los Angeles at the time for a film festival, says she blamed herself for letting Weinstein into her hotel room. The woman was the first of Weinstein's accusers to take the stand Tuesday at his trial. The 70-year-old former movie mogul has pleaded not guilty. Weinstein is already serving a 23-year sentence for a conviction in New York.
- By The Associated Press
-
Audible best-sellers for week ending October 21st.
- By JOCELYN NOVECK - AP National Writer
-
There's a good reason “The Good Nurse" is not called “The Bad Nurse.” The real-life story of the murders of dozens and likely hundreds of hospital patients by a nurse who injected fatal drugs into their IV bags is powerfully told here not by analyzing convicted killer Charles Cullen, Instead, it focuses on his friend, fellow nurse Amy Loughren, who becomes an everyday superhero by helping police take him down. Associated Press critic Jocelyn Noveck says in her review that Jessica Chastain gives an effortlessly empathetic performance as Loughren, centering a film whose structure occasionally veers formulaic, and Eddie Redmayne explores mundane evil to chilling effect. In theaters and streaming Thursday on Netflix.
- Christie D’Zurilla - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
There was a time when singer Brian Johnson might have felt better crashing into a wall at 180 mph than living the rest of his life without being able to perform anymore with legendary rock band AC/DC.
Sam Smith, Kim Petras make history as first nonbinary and trans artists to reach top of Billboard Hot 100 chart
- Muri Assunção - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Kim Petras and Sam Smith are making music history in a big way.
- Melissa Hernandez - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — Holocaust Museum LA said it's been the target of antisemitic attacks after Kanye West rejected the museum's invitation for a private tour.
- By RONALD BLUM - Associated Press
-
Kirill Petrenko will lead the Berlin Philharmonic on its first U.S. tour in six years, conducting from Nov. 10-21 in New York, Boston, Chicago, Ann Arbor, Michigan, and Naples, Florida. Hired as music director for 2019-20, his first season was abruptly stopped by the coronavirus pandemic. He worried “no one needs us anymore.” Petrenko is Berlin’s fourth chief conductor in seven decades, following Herbert von Karajan (1954-89), Claudio Abbado (1989-02) and Simon Rattle (2002-18). Speaking in a rare interview, Petrenko says trying to have an impact on the orchestra ”will take at least five or six years more."
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Iggy Azalea has invited the media to "please relax" after a quippy Twitter exchange between her and a reporter covering the Las Vegas Raiders made headlines this week.
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Losing his Adidas partnership proved to be a massive kick to Kanye West’s net worth.
- By MARK KENNEDY - AP Entertainment Writer
-
Just in time for Halloween comes a film that isn’t afraid to lean into the darkness, one frame at a time. In the first five minutes of “Wendell & Wild,” our teen heroine loses her parents in a car accident, her town is economically gutted and she ends up in the back of a prison bus, her legs shackled and her hands cuffed. This is cold stuff, says Associated Press critic Mark Kennedy. Director Henry Selick’s return to stop-motion animation is icy and his script with Jordan Peele is equally chilly, a place where alienation, backstabbing and plots abound. The PG-13 film hits Netflix on Friday.
- Karu F. Daniels - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
NEW YORK — Mariah Carey has gifts to give this holiday season.
- Moira Macdonald - The Seattle Times (TNS)
-
Martin McDonagh’s wickedly clever and unexpectedly touching “The Banshees of Inisherin” begins with a sudden death — of a friendship. Padraic (Colin Farrell) and Colm (Brendan Gleeson), longtime neighbors on a small island off the coast of Ireland, have been friends for many years, until one…
- Richard Winton and Jonah Valdez - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — Authorities are trying to determine a cause of death for Leslie Jordan, the beloved comedy actor who died Monday after his car crashed into a building in Hollywood.
- Robert Lloyd - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Some actors are admired, and many enjoyed, but Leslie Jordan, who died unexpectedly Monday, had the rare gift of being beloved. His presence in a series, whether in the main cast, a recurring role or as a guest, was not necessarily alchemical, but it would elevate every moment he was onscree…
- By DAVID BAUDER - AP Media Writer
-
If you ask the Nielsen company, 7.8 million people watched last Thursday's football game between New Orleans and Arizona, most of them streaming it on Amazon Prime. But if you ask Amazon, they'll tell you 8.9 million were actually watching. For each game this fall, Amazon has publicly contradicted Nielsen, which has monopolized the business of estimating audience size of people watching programs for decades. The dispute has implications for the future, as advertising becomes a bigger part of streaming and technology improves. Nielsen numbers have long been the currency of the industry but will that always be the case?
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
James Corden is telling his side of the story after getting banned — and then unbanned — from New York restaurant Balthazar.
- Katie Walsh - Tribune News Service (TNS)
-
“Are you Jane?” It’s a question that Chicago housewife Joy (Elizabeth Banks) repeatedly asks, as she calls a number from a flyer, is picked up, blindfolded, driven to a nondescript office where she receives an illegal, but safe, abortion from an unfeeling doctor (Cory Michael Smith), and is …
- Adam Graham - The Detroit News (TNS)
-
In "The Good Nurse," Eddie Redmayne plays a very bad nurse named Charlie Cullen, who confessed to killing up to 40 patients while working as a nurse in New Jersey and is suspected of killing potentially hundreds more.
Movie review: Chastain, Redmayne give strong performances, but 'The Good Nurse' ails from lack of thrills
- Mark Meszoros - The News-Herald, Willoughby, Ohio (TNS)
-
If you happened to have gotten sucked into Danish filmmaker Tobias Lindholm's excellent 2020 miniseries "The Investigation" (available on HBO Max), you may have appreciated the patience and steady hand he employs in the telling of its story.
- By The Associated Press
-
The top 10 books on the Apple Store for week ending 10/23/2022