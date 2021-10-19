- By LYNN ELBER - AP Television Writer
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The MTV Europe Music Awards will be held Nov. 14 in Hungary, the network said Tuesday, reaffirming and defending the location despite the country’s recent passage of legislation widely condemned as anti-LGBTQ.
Don't expect Steve Martin to give away any secrets about himself or his popular Hulu whodunit "Only Murders in the Building," which wrapped its season Tuesday.
Following is a partial schedule of coming movies on DVD. Release dates are subject to change:
Is there a line you can’t cross with family? The Roys are determined to find out.
A comic book sequel starring DC Comics' supervillain team tops the DVD releases for the week of Oct. 26.
LOS ANGELES — For years, Billy Crudup wasn't interested in the song-and-dance of the Hollywood promotion machine. So deep was his aversion to it that he tells a story, in the few interviews he's done, about trying to negotiate his way out of doing press.
There’s a lengthy argument halfway through the new season of “Succession” about whether or not the Roy family can live without their private jets.
With social media and ticketing websites, such as Ticketmaster, you can easily get passes to sports games, concerts, festivals and shows right at the tip of your fingers. But this convenience leaves room for scammers to sell fake tickets, price-gouge or never send the event pass to the buyer.
A quarter century after the mysterious masked murderer known as Ghostface first slashed his way through a California high school, horror fans are still “Scream”-ing for more.
The following are Tuesday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kanye is now Ye.
LOS ANGELES — Oh, Ye of little names.
Connecticut regulators announced Monday that online sports wagering and online casino games can begin in earnest within hours, now that a seven-day limited “soft launch” of the state's newest forms of wagering has been successfully completed.
NEEDHAM, Mass. (AP) — Alice Erickson, a Massachusetts woman who for eight decades went to a YMCA-owned summer camp on an island in New Hampshire's Lake Winnipesaukee, has died. She was 96.
LOS ANGELES — After 10 transformative — and at times tumultuous — years at the helm of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, the organization's chief executive, Dawn Hudson, announced on Monday that this current term will be her last.
NEW YORK (AP) — It is still good to be the king.
Yeezy is now Ye.
BOSTON (AP) — A street musician who performed a rendition of John Legend's hit “All of Me" in Boston over the weekend had one particularly appreciative audience member — John Legend.
Everybody waiting for the Weeknd will have to wait a little bit longer.
NEW YORK (AP) — Paul McCartney and Taylor Swift will induct newcomers into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame during its annual ceremony, set for Cleveland on Oct. 30.
The star-studded 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductions just got brighter.
“Orwell’s Roses,” by Rebecca Solnit (Viking)