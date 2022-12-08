Britain’s monarchy is bracing for more bombshells to be lobbed over the palace gates as Netflix releases the first three episodes of a new series. The show “Harry & Meghan” promises to tell the “full truth” about Prince Harry and his wife Meghan’s estrangement from the royal family. The series debuts Thursday. It has been promoted with two dramatically edited trailers that hint at racism and a “war against Meghan.” The series is the couple’s latest effort to tell the world why they walked away from royal life and moved to Southern California almost three years ago.