Ex-'Cheer' star Harris gets 12 years for seeking photos, sex

  • AP

A federal judge has sentenced Jerry Harris, a former star of the Netflix documentary series “Cheer,” to 12 years in prison for coercing teenage boys to send him obscene photos and videos of themselves and soliciting sex from minors at cheerleading competitions. U.S. District Judge Manish Shah also ordered Wednesday that the sentence be followed by eight years of court-supervised release. Shah told the 22-year-old Naperville man to consider the sentence an “expression of the seriousness of your crimes, tempered with some hope that all is not lost for you or for your victims.” Harris pleaded guilty earlier this year.

Taika Waititi takes a hammer to Thor in 'Love & Thunder'
Taika Waititi takes a hammer to Thor in 'Love & Thunder'

  • By JAKE COYLE - AP Film Writer

To a large degree, modern blockbuster moviemaking has depended on the appeasement of fans to keep franchise juggernauts smoothly humming. But in making “Thor: Love and Thunder,” Taika Waititi had no interest in that. He approached the film from the opposite direction. What would actually make fans angry? Love was Waititi's answer, and it's not the only thing way he disrupts the Marvel cinematic universe in the “Thor” sequel. In “Love and Thunder” there are things that usually never enter the MCU, like kids and cancer. It’s scruffy, unruly and surprisingly human-scaled. Manly valor is mostly a joke. And it's undeniably the work of Waititi.

Movie review: 'Both Sides of the Blade' a riveting sketch of turbulent love triangle

  • Katie Walsh - Tribune News Service (TNS)

Claire Denis’ mysterious and thorny mystery of intimacies “Both Sides of the Blade” opens with a couple, played by legendary French actors Juliette Binoche and Vincent Lindon, swimming in crystal-clear aquamarine waters on a romantic vacation. They tenderly touch and kiss while Sara (Binoche…

Academy Museum appoints Jacqueline Stewart to lead as new director, president

  • Deborah Vankin - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

LOS ANGELES — The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures has announced that Jacqueline Stewart, its chief artistic and programming officer, has been named director and president. Stewart will take over for Bill Kramer, who last week was named chief executive of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts …

Jury finds man guilty of murder of rapper Nipsey Hussle
Jury finds man guilty of murder of rapper Nipsey Hussle

  • By ANDREW DALTON - AP Entertainment Writer

Jurors have found a 32-year-old man guilty of first-degree murder for the 2019 fatal shooting of rapper Nipsey Hussle. The Los Angeles County jury reached its verdict in the trial of Eric R. Holder on Wednesday. The verdict brings an end to a legal saga that has lasted more than three years and a trial that was often delayed because of the pandemic. Holder and Hussle had known each other for years when a chance meeting outside the Grammy-winning rapper’s Los Angeles clothing store led to the shooting, and his death.

Britney Spears’ lawyer: Emails show ex-business manager helped set up conservatorship

  • Christie D’Zurilla - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

LOS ANGELES — Louise “Lou” Taylor, Britney Spears’ former business manager, was an “intimate friend” of Spears’ father and played a direct role in the creation of the pop star’s conservatorship in 2008, the singer’s attorney, Mathew Rosengart, alleges in a new court filing. Taylor, her compa…

Carlos Santana collapses on stage at Michigan show

  • Mark Hicks - The Detroit News (TNS)

DETROIT — Rock legend Carlos Santana collapsed during a performance Tuesday night at Pine Knob Music Theatre in Clarkston when he was overcome by the heat, his management team confirmed on Facebook early Wednesday.