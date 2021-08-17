Dilbert

National
AP

Robert Durst says he lied, penned 'cadaver' note to police

  • By BRIAN MELLEY - Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Robert Durst knew it would look bad if he was discovered to have written a note with the word “cadaver” directing police to the lifeless body of his best friend.

News groups seek to protect journalists in Afghanistan
National
AP

  • By DAVID BAUDER - AP Media Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — The swift Taliban takeover of Afghanistan has news organizations simultaneously trying to cover the story, protect their journalists and families and help people who have done work for them over the past two decades.

Business
AP

Hachette Book Group in deal to acquire Workman Publishing

  • AP

NEW YORK (AP) — The publisher of such bestsellers as the “What to Expect” books for parents and the “Brain Quest” educational series has reached an agreement to be acquired by Hachette Book Group.

Adam Driver on singing, surrealism and 'Annette'
World
AP

  • By JAKE COYLE - AP Film Writer

CANNES, France (AP) — In Leos Carax’s “Annette,” an enchantingly demented rock opera, Adam Driver sings in some very strange places. On a motorcycle. At sea. In the middle of lovemaking.