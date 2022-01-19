- By The Associated Press
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Lily Tomlin is this year's recipient of AARP The Magazine’s Movies for Grownups Awards career achievement honor.
- By BRUCE DESILVA - Associated Press
“The Runaway” by Nick Petrie (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)
- By MIKE CORDER - Associated Press
AMSTERDAM (AP) — Amsterdam's Concertgebouw orchestra played second fiddle Wednesday to a pair of hairdressers. Vincent van Gogh's self-portraits were briefly upstaged by a nail salon and barber as civil disobedience to protest the Dutch coronavirus lockdown spread Wednesday to the cultural sector.
- By THOMAS ADAMSON - AP Fashion Writer
PARIS (AP) — A spattering of Paris Fashion Week menswear shows began in earnest this week for the fall-winter season, as French government restrictions have seen many relegated to an online-only presence.
- Don Lindich - Tribune News Service (TNS)
Q. I have Polk Audio TSi400 tower speakers and a Sony STR-DH190 receiver. When I turn up the volume the receiver shuts down with a “protect” message. I have read this is to protect against distortion that could damage the speakers and receiver. Is this true? I don’t play my music loudly so I…
- Deborah Sengupta Stith - Austin American-Statesman (TNS)
AUSTIN, Texas — If you’re among the people who began 2022 ugly crying through the Austin edition of Netflix reality show “Queer Eye,” then you probably were charmed by the story of BlackLight, a local rapper with a hard-hitting flow and the cutest baby on television. Season 6 episode “The Mi…
- Dan DeLuca - The Philadelphia Inquirer (TNS)
PHILADELPHIA — In 1971, Sigma Sound Studios was the epicenter of Philly soul.
- Maureen Feighan - The Detroit News (TNS)
DETROIT — Gathering research several years ago for a play she was writing set in a factory during the Great Recession, Dominique Morisseau still remembers talking to a friend who drove a Hi-Lo at a local factory.
- Rodney Ho - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (TNS)
ATLANTA — Following a year when the city of Atlanta had its most homicides since 1996, Oxygen has debuted a new true-crime series dubbed “The Real Murders of Atlanta.”
- Tribune News Service (TNS)
The top 10 DVD rentals at Redbox kiosks for the week of Jan. 10:
- Jacqueline Cutler - New York Daily News (TNS)
“Taking Down Backpage: Fighting the World’s Largest Sex Trafficker" by Maggy Krell; NYU Press (192 pages, $22.95)
- Moira Macdonald - The Seattle Times (TNS)
SEATTLE — Elizabeth George does have an endgame for her bestselling Inspector Thomas Lynley mysteries — the newest of which, "Something to Hide," arrived in bookstores Jan. 11. But, to the relief of the many fans of the series, she hasn't arrived there yet.
What We’re Reading: To tell the truth, these self-help books about work and burnout are stressing me out
- Christopher Borrelli - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
I’ve been reading about working from home.
- Laurie Hertzel - Star Tribune (TNS)
Ulrich Boschwitz wrote his novel about a German Jew on the run in the days after Kristallnacht.
- Lorraine Berry - Star Tribune (TNS)
Evison deftly weaves stories of the present and the past, illustrating how all of our lives and futures are linked together.
- Sharmila Mukherjee - Star Tribune (TNS)
In this retelling of the myth of Apollo and Daphne, author Mark Prins has written an engrossing psychological thriller.
- Kathleen Rooney - Star Tribune (TNS)
Sequoia Nagamatsu's debut novel, "How High We Go in the Dark," blends speculative and literary fiction to offer a bleak yet hopeful glimpse of humanity's potential futures.
Review: 'Always Remember Your Name,' by Andra & Tatiana Bucci, translated from Italian by Ann Goldstein
- Laura McCallum - Star Tribune (TNS)
The Bucci sisters were 4 and 6 when they were sent to Auschwitz.
- Angela Ajayi - Star Tribune (TNS)
What does it take for one British-Nigerian woman to find a date to her cousin's wedding? A lot, apparently.
- By MIKE CORDER - Associated Press
AMSTERDAM (AP) — Dutch talent show The Voice of Holland has been taken off air in the Netherlands amid a sexual misconduct scandal that has cast a shadow over the future of the TV ratings juggernaut in the country where it was first conceived by media mogul John de Mol.
- Karu F. Daniels - New York Daily News (TNS)
Bradley Cooper’s much buzzed-about role in “Nightmare Alley” turned out to be a nightmare to shoot.