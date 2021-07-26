LONDON (AP) — Irish singer Ronan Keating on Monday accepted “substantial damages” from a British tabloid newspaper publisher over phone hacking.
LOS ANGELES — Billie Eilish is crying on the cover of her new album. The lone teardrop isn’t obvious at first, shiny enough that it could just be part of her glittery makeup. Her eyes are blue and empty, staring vacantly into the distance. “Happier Than Ever,” read the words above her face.
DUNEDIN, Fla. ― Asked if she is a romantic, Elayne Schneiderman Schmidt stoically replied, “I guess.”
The title character of “Ted Lasso” is still the star, but the show’s new season is more about the trickle-down effect of his folksy niceness and the gradual thawing of the stiff British upper lip.
At the end of his one-man show as Mark Twain, Val Kilmer would sit on-stage as his makeup was removed while taking questions from the audience, slowly revealing the real person behind the construct everyone had been looking at.
Leon Bridges
TOKYO (AP) — At an Olympics aiming to set the highest level of television standards, the head of broadcasting at the Tokyo Games is trying to banish overly sexualized images of female athletes.
SAITAMA, Japan (AP) — The soundtrack of the NBA a generation ago has made its way to the Tokyo Olympics.
Comedy Central's late-night series "The Daily Show" has long been at the forefront of American news satire. And among the show's signature elements is its bench of correspondents, who routinely appear as experts on specific topics to engage directly with the host, as well as in segments prod…
Amy Schumer didn't want the job. Chris Rock passed, not wanting to commit beyond the 2016 presidential election. Louis C.K. and Amy Poehler also said no.
When "The Daily Show," conceived as a satirical late-night talk show, first hit the airwaves on July 22, 1996, with original host Craig Kilborn, the show welcomed no guests.
At least in the public imagination, Jon Stewart is the person most responsible for “The Daily Show’s” improbable rise. He’s the visionary host who transformed the late-night show, once considered Comedy Central’s answer to “SportsCenter,” into a powerful force in American politics, a launchp…
When "The Daily Show" premiered on July 22, 1996, on an up-and-coming cable network called Comedy Central, few could have predicted that its blend of satire and current affairs would emerge as one of the most influential — and some might say detrimental — forms of humor on American television.
BERLIN (AP) — The annual Bayreuth opera festival has returned after a one-year break forced by the coronavirus pandemic, with a woman conducting for the first time in the 145-year history of the event.
The following are Monday's television listings for the local PBS stations:
NEW YORK (AP) — An estimated 17 million people in the United States watched the opening ceremony for the Tokyo Olympics held in a largely empty stadium, down 36% from the kickoff to the Rio de Janeiro Games five years ago.
The ex-husband of Naya Rivera wrote he “still can’t believe it” in an emotional tribute a year after the “Glee” actress was laid to rest.
M. Night Shyamalan’s “Old” easily won a slower weekend at the North American box office, while the G.I. Joe pic “Snake Eyes” lived up to its name.
New York funnyman Jackie Mason — a comedy great who rose to fame in the 1960s and kept Borscht Belt-style gags alive for decades — has died at age 93, reports said Saturday.
NEW YORK (AP) — Jackie Mason, a rabbi-turned-comedian whose feisty brand of standup comedy led him to Catskills nightclubs, West Coast talk shows and Broadway stages, has died. He was 93.
“Gold-Diggers Sound” is an apropos name for the third studio album of an artist who struck it rich six years ago with his debut LP.