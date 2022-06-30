The following are Thursday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- By ANDREW DALTON - AP Entertainment Writer
Both sides have rested their cases in the trial of a man charged with the killing of rapper Nipsey Hussle. The defense rested Wednesday after calling two witnesses in the trial of Eric Holder, who is charged with first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of the 33-year-old hip-hop star. Holder's attorney says the proceedings had to be delayed for a day after two fellow jail inmates punched and assaulted him with a razor blade. The motive for the attack is unclear. Closing arguments in the case are set for Thursday.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Cameron Diaz is pulling a Tom Brady. And Brady approves.
- Roger Simmons and Matthew J. Palm - Orlando Sentinel (TNS)
ORLANDO, Fla. — Aaron De Groft has been replaced as director and CEO of the Orlando Museum of Art, the organization announced late Tuesday night, amid the fallout of questions about the authenticity of paintings by artist Jean-Michel Basquiat and an FBI raid on the museum last week.
- By DAVID BAUDER - AP Media Writer
Despite a growing recognition of the newspaper industry's problems among politicians and philanthropists, a new report says a downward trend continues. A report from Northwestern University says local newspapers in the United States are dying at the rate of two per week. There has been growth in digital alternatives, but not nearly enough to compensate for what has been lost. Northwestern says the number of counties with no newspapers or only one outlet continues to expand, and the underserved areas tend to have residents who are poorer, older and less-educated than those covered well, Many digital-only sites are clustered in or near big cities, since that's where the money is to fund them.
- By JAKE COYLE - AP Film Writer
For a not small segment of the audience for “Minions: Rise of Gru,” only one thing really needs to be said. The Minions are in it. That’s enough. More than any previous “Despicable Me” film, this one feels engineered to enable as much slapstick hijinks for the yellow ones as possible, writes Associated Press Film Writer Jake Coyle in his review. The plot is mostly just a mechanism for Minion mayhem, allowing them the opportunity to pilot an airliner, learn kung fu and attempt to pronounce “San Francisco.” It's a brisk and breezy 88-minute Minion morsel to keep the pipsqueak masses sated before the next “Despicable Me” movie.
- Alexandra Del Rosario - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, who was hospitalized on Tuesday, is reportedly dealing with a bout of pancreatitis.
Ted Cruz criticizes Elmo for ‘aggressively’ advocating COVID vaccine for kids in new ‘Sesame Street’ PSA
- Muri Assunção - New York Daily News (TNS)
Elmo, the beloved red Muppet character on the long-running children’s television show “Sesame Street,” is now vaccinated against COVID-19 — but not everyone is happy.
- David Matthews - New York Daily News (TNS)
Severe inflammation of the pancreas, caused by a colonoscopy procedure, was the reason Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker was rushed to the hospital Tuesday, according to a new report.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson's stunning testimony in the Jan. 6 hearings was the talk of late-night TV on Tuesday.
- Neal Justin and Chris Hewitt - Star Tribune (TNS)
'The Princess'
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
NEW YORK — “ER” actress Mary Mara, who police say died in a possible drowning in upstate New York, may have suffered a head injury before her death, a representative for the star said.
- Mark Meszoros - The News-Herald (Willoughby, Ohio) (TNS)
“The Terminal List” begins with scenes of a military funeral at what appears to be Arlington National Cemetery, over the top of which we hear a bit of the Biblical story of how God instructed Gideon, a military leader, to choose the men who would fight under him.
- Christie D’Zurilla - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — Oh. Em. Gee. The “Barbie” movie doesn’t come out until next summer, but people are already freaking out while the Warner Bros. feature — starring Margot Robbie as Barbie and Ryan Gosling as Ken — is filming at Venice Beach.
- Katie Walsh - Tribune News Service (TNS)
When the aliens finally invade, they will find the vestiges of our Minions-based civilization and wonder just what the hell happened here. Having lived through it, I could not possibly begin to explain just how these hot dog-shaped, banana-hued, gibberish-speaking overlords came to infiltrat…
- Katie Walsh - Tribune News Service (TNS)
'MINIONS: THE RISE OF GRU'
- By CHEVEL JOHNSON - Associated Press
Black culture, in all its glory, will be on display over the 4th of July holiday weekend in New Orleans as thousands converge for the in-person return of the Essence Festival of Culture. The multiday event begins with a Thursday performance by comedian Kevin Hart, followed by ticketed nightly concerts at the Superdome on Friday through Sunday. Festival first-timers, rapper Nicki Minaj and country singer Mickey Guyton, perform Friday. Saturday's headliner is Janet Jackson and New Edition closes the event on Sunday. Free experiences covering tech, health and wellness, beauty and fashion are being offered inside the city's convention center.
- Adam Graham - The Detroit News (TNS)
The real Slim Shady has stood up more than 1 billion times.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Chadwick Boseman's wife and parents will split his $2.3 million fortune evenly after he died without leaving a will.
- Tribune News Service (TNS)
The top 10 DVD rentals at Redbox kiosks for the week of June 20:
- Mark Meszoros - The News-Herald (Willoughby, Ohio) (TNS)
You can’t help but be charmed by the current of weirdness that washes through the computer-animated “Despicable Me” franchise.
- AP
“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery,” writer-director Rian Johnson’s follow-up to his whodunit hit “Knives Out,” will premiere at this year’s Toronto International Film Festival. The Canadian festival announced Wednesday that “Glass Onion” will make its world premiere at the 47th edition of TIFF, running Sept. 8-18. “Knives Out” also launched in Toronto, in 2019. While “Knives Out” was released by Lionsgate, Netflix last year bought two sequels for $450 million. The streamer will release the film in late 2022.
- Lorraine Ali - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Cassidy Hutchinson, a 25-year-old former aide in Donald Trump’s White House, became the unlikely hero of the Jan. 6 committee hearings when she fearlessly dropped bombshell after bombshell during live and taped testimony Tuesday.