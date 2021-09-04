Following are television and streaming highlights for the week of Sept. 5-11.
The following are today’s, Sunday’s, and Monday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Grass grows through cracks in the basketball court. No longer are baskets and nets attached to its backboards.
WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — To be announced.
RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — There's a new team in town in the Black Hills, the Rapid City Marshals.
“Senjutsu,” Iron Maiden (BMG)
Issa Rae is taking one last look in the mirror before saying goodbye to her smash-hit comedy "Insecure."
Country music stars are joining forces in Nashville, Tennessee, for a series of concerts benefiting victims of the severe storms and flooding that have overtaken parts of the state.
In the swooningly beautiful 1990 film "Days of Being Wild," Tony Leung gets one of the greatest entrances — and exits — ever accorded an actor in a single movie. Remarkably, the entrance and the exit are the same scene.
Drake’s new album, “Certified Lover Boy,” is a certified hit on social media, where fans can’t stop buzzing about the Canadian rapper’s 21-track meditation on love, fame and the music industry.
PITTSBURGH — There's an echo of 9/11 in just about every show by The Clarks, whether people realize it or not.
NEW YORK (AP) — R. Kelly paid $200,000 to settle a lawsuit brought by a woman who accused him of giving her herpes two decades ago without disclosing he had it, the woman testified on Friday at the R&B singer's sex-trafficking trial.
TELLURIDE, Colo. — The Telluride Film Festival world premiere of the crowd-pleasing "King Richard," a drama charting the rise of tennis superstars Venus and Serena Williams, was expected to launch Will Smith into the Oscar race for his portrayal of the girls' demanding dad and coach, Richard…
A handful of merchants and workers gathered around an old TV in a dilapidated stall in Cairo's Khan el-Khalili souk as a friend and I walked through the marketplace during a visit to Egypt in the late summer of 2001. The picture on the screen was fuzzy and the sound wasn't working, but the i…
TELLURIDE, Colo. — In Mike Mills' "C'mon C'mon," a lovely, wistfully funny movie that premiered Thursday night at the Telluride Film Festival, Joaquin Phoenix plays a radio journalist, Johnny, who's recording interviews with America's youth, asking kids and teenagers about their fears, their…
If it feels like you've been seeing a lot of Michael Keaton lately, that's because he happens to be everywhere at the moment.
In an unusual confluence of events, just as disgraced Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes prepares to go on trial for fraud, actress Amanda Seyfried is busy becoming the former Silicon Valley executive for an upcoming TV miniseries.
NEW YORK — The French filmmaker who shot the only clear video of the World Trade Center’s North Tower being struck by an airliner on Sept. 11, 2001, thought it was an accident, not realizing he was capturing a moment that would forever change history.
It may finally be time for "No Time to Die."
Here’s a collection curated by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists of what’s arriving on TV, streaming services and music platforms this week.
"Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings," the second film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe's highly anticipated Phase Four, offers a cryptic glimpse at what's to come in the post-Infinity Saga MCU via not one but two intriguing post-credits scenes.
VENICE, Italy (AP) — Kristen Stewart has long chafed at how her teenage “Twilight” fame robbed her of her privacy and a normal life, but don’t get the wrong idea: It’s nothing compared to what Princess Diana endured.