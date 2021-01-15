Oil City, PA (16301)

Today

Cloudy this morning with periods of light rain and snow this afternoon. High around 40F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Snow this evening will taper off and give way to cloudy skies late. Low 27F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.