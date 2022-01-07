Dilbert

Review: Espionage team-up of 'The 355' fails to come together

  • Mark Olsen - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

As explained in "The 355," a female spy known to history only by her code name 355 played a pivotal role in gathering intelligence against the British during the American Revolution. The film follows an international group of contemporary female intelligence agents who unite to track down a …

AP

This week's bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

  • Tribune News Service (TNS)

Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, Jan. 1, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan © 2022 NPD Group.

Hollywood reacts to the death of Peter Bogdanovich
Hollywood reacts to the death of Peter Bogdanovich

  • By The Associated Press

Tributes to Peter Bogdanovich poured in following the death of the filmmaker, writer, critic and film historian. Bogdanovich, whose films included “The Last Picture Show” and “Paper Moon,” died Thursday at the age of 82.

Review: Good deeds go punished in Farhadi's 'A Hero'
Review: Good deeds go punished in Farhadi's 'A Hero'

  • By JAKE COYLE - AP Film Writer

In Iranian filmmaker Asghar Farhadi's films, reasonably straightforward set-ups — a divorce, a missing woman, a newly lent apartment — unspool such complex, cascading developments that it comes as no surprise that a found handbag stuffed with gold coins leads to countless fluctuations of for…