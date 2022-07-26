Dilbert

Dilbert
0
0
0
0
0

Ap
AP

Lori Loughlin reflects on being ‘down and broken’ on star-studded TV show

  • Martha Ross - The Mercury News (TNS)

Perhaps signaling Lori Loughlin’s acceptance back into the Hollywood fold, the disgraced “Full House” star joined Oprah Winfrey, Sharon Stone and Whoopi Goldberg and other celebrities on a Los Angeles-based telethon over the weekend, talking about her weekly commitment to delivering food to …

TBS cancels Samantha Bee's 'Full Frontal' after 7 seasons
Ap
AP

TBS cancels Samantha Bee's 'Full Frontal' after 7 seasons

  • AP

TBS is canceling “Full Frontal With Samantha Bee” after seven seasons, removing a rare female voice from late-night TV. The channel in a statement Monday says it has made to make some difficult but business-based decisions as part of its new programming strategy. TBS was part of WarnerMedia, which merged with Discovery Inc. last April  to become the new Warner Bros. Discovery company. TBS praised the show’s “groundbreaking work” and says it will explore ways to work with the cast and crew in the future. Bee was the host and a producer of “Full Frontal.” Her representatives didn't respond to a request for comment.

Sports
AP

Yanks broadcaster Waldman picked for Radio Hall of Fame

  • AP

New York Yankees radio broadcaster Suzyn Waldman, MLB Network and Sirius XM Radio host Chris Russo and disk jockey Carol Miller were selected for induction into the Radio Hall of Fame. Radio hosts Broadway Bill Lee and Lon Helton, radio personality Ellen K and radio executives Jeff Smulyan and Marv Dyson also will be inducted in a ceremony in Chicago on Nov. 1. The eight were chosen in secret voting by more than 600 industry professionals and the Hall’s nominating committee. Waldman is in her 36th season covering or broadcasting the Yankees.

Ap
AP

Bitzero to buy old North Dakota missile site for data center

  • By JAMES MacPHERSON - Associated Press

Gov. Doug Burgum says a crypto mining company is planning to redevelop a northeastern North Dakota anti-ballistic missile site abandoned in the 1970s into data center that may be used for the mining of bitcoin and other digital currencies. Bitzero announced last month that it planned to make North Dakota its headquarters for North American operations. The company says within three years it intends to build 200 megawatts of data centers in the state and is involved in a joint venture to become an assembly and distribution hub for graphene battery technology.  Bitzero is backed by strategic investor and “Shark Tank” star Kevin O’Leary.

‘Goodfellas,’ ‘Law & Order’ actor Paul Sorvino dies at 83
Ap
AP

‘Goodfellas,’ ‘Law & Order’ actor Paul Sorvino dies at 83

  • By LINDSEY BAHR - AP Film Writer

Paul Sorvino, an imposing actor who specialized in playing crooks and cops like Paulie Cicero in “Goodfellas” and the NYPD sergeant Phil Cerretta on “Law & Order,” has died. He was 83. In his over 50 years in the entertainment business, Sorvino was a mainstay in films and television, playing an Italian-American communist in Warren Beatty’s “Reds,” Henry Kissinger in Oliver Stone’s “Nixon” and mob boss Eddie Valentine in “The Rocketeer.” He would often say that while he might be best known for playing gangsters, his real passions were poetry, painting and opera.

Ap
AP

For 'Wicked' diehards, love for the show defies gravity. 3 young actors help explain

  • Rohan Preston - Star Tribune (TNS)

MINNEAPOLIS — "Wicked," Stephen Schwartz's 2003 Tony-winning prequel to "The Wizard of Oz," returns Wednesday for a five-week run at the Orpheum Theatre in Minneapolis. It's the sixth time the tour has landed at the Orpheum, and all the engagements have been extended ones that draw roughly 1…