Review: 'Farewell Transmission,' by Will McGrath

  • Kathleen Rooney - Star Tribune (TNS)

NONFICTION: In "Farewell Transmission," Will McGrath offers globetrotting essays on obscure lives and furtive vocations, alerting readers to secrets without and within.

"The Snowman" children's author Raymond Briggs dies at 88
Ap
AP

"The Snowman" children's author Raymond Briggs dies at 88

  • AP

British children’s author and illustrator Raymond Briggs, whose creations include “The Snowman” and “Fungus the Bogeyman,” has died. He was 88. Brigg’s family said he died Tuesday. Briggs' books “Father Christmas,” “Fungus the Bogeyman” and “The Snowman, were all adapted for television and have delighted generations of children. He also wrote and illustrated “When the Wind Blows,” a story about the aftermath of a nuclear attack on Britain, and “Ethel & Ernest,” a poignant graphic novel based on the lives of Briggs’ parents. Francesca Dow of Penguin Random House children’s books, says Briggs' books “are picture masterpieces that address some of the fundamental questions of what it is to be human.”

Ap
AP

Prime-time network, cable viewership for the week of Aug. 1

  • AP

The NFL's Hall of Fame Game was among last week's top-rated shows. According to Nielsen figures, just shy of 5.5 million people saw the Las Vegas Raiders defeat the Jacksonville Jaguars, 27 to 11, in the exhibition game in Canton, Ohio. That made it the third-watched show for the week of Aug. 1, behind “America's Got Talent” and news magazine “60 Minutes Presents.” The CMA Fest was in the eighth spot with nearly 3.9 million viewers. Viewers also favored game shows and contests, including “Celebrity Family Feud" and “Big Brother,” along with reruns of scripted dramas and comedies including “FBI” and “The Neighborhood.”

Anne Heche in critical condition, on ventilator after crash
Ap
AP

Anne Heche in critical condition, on ventilator after crash

  • By LYNN ELBER - AP Television Writer

Actor Anne Heche remains hospitalized and on a ventilator to help her breathe, four days after she was injured in a fiery car crash. A spokeswoman for the actor says she slipped into a coma and is in critical condition. Heche has what the spokeswoman called “a significant” lung injury, and burns requiring surgery. Last Friday in Los Angeles, Heche’s car smashed into a house. Flames erupted, and Heche was pulled by firefighters from the vehicle embedded in the house. Heche, who has appeared on TV and in films, was alone in the car when it crashed. No one else was reported injured.