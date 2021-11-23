The following are Tuesday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Recording Academy will announce nominees for its 64th Grammy Awards on Tuesday morning, but it’ll be the first year selections have been made after some sweeping changes.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Two former Netflix employees who criticized anti-transgender comments on Dave Chappelle’s TV special are dropping labor complaints and one has resigned from the company, it was announced Monday.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kevin Spacey and his production companies must pay the studio behind “House of Cards” more than $30 million because of losses brought on by his firing for sexual misconduct, according to an arbitration decision made final Monday.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Police in Tennessee have tied a car used in the killing of rapper Young Dolph to a shooting that left a woman dead and wounded another person days before the ambush on the hip-hop artist, authorities said Monday.
Everything in “House of Gucci” is over the top. The accents. The performances. The fashion. The settings. The runtime. The music. The greed. This movie knows exactly what it is and, sweetie, it is gloriously decadent, ridiculous fun.
Art LaFleur, the prolific character actor who portrayed baseball players Babe Ruth in 1993’s “The Sandlot” and Chick Gandil in 1989‘s “Field of Dreams,” died last week after a 10-year battle with atypical Parkinson’s disease, his wife, Shelley LaFleur, said on Facebook. He was 78.
NEW YORK (AP) — Peter Aykroyd, an Emmy-nominated actor and writer on “Saturday Night Live” for the 1979-80 season who later worked with older brother, Dan, on everything from a TV show about the paranormal to such films as “Dragnet” and “Coneheads,” has died at age 66.
It’s that time of year to grab some hot coco, don your coziest sweater and put on some festive tunes. Whether you’re dealing with holiday heartbreak or reuniting with loved ones after an uncertain two years, there’s music for everyone this season.
Bobby Flay is going to stay.
Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld share how ‘Hawkeye’ expands one Marvel hero’s story, and begins another’s
Hailee Steinfeld couldn’t help but marvel throughout her time on the “Hawkeye” set.
The 2021 American Music Awards went smooth like butter for the superstars of BTS, who landed three prizes and delivered not one, but two show-stopping performances.
LOS ANGELES — An arbitrator ruled that actor Kevin Spacey had breached his contract with the production company behind the blockbuster series "House of Cards."
Two longtime Fox News contributors have resigned, citing the content of host Tucker Carlson’s “Patriot Purge,” a controversial documentary about the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Robert Bly, one of the most prominent American poets of the last half century and author of the best-selling men’s movement classic “Iron John,” has died. He was 95.
Mirabel is extraordinary, in that when it comes to her family, she is totally normal.
The Brit Awards are changing their tune.
MINNEAPOLIS — Robert Bly, the National Book Award-winning poet who started out writing bucolic poems about rural Minnesota and went on to shake up the complacent world of 1950s poetry, rail against war, bring international poets to Western readers, and become a bestselling author teaching me…
Midway into "Tick, Tick … Boom!," Jonathan Larson is wrestling with writer's block. And losing. Badly.
Richard Williams' daughters were apprehensive when they got the offer. Yet another script had come in hoping to tell the story of Venus and Serena's meteoric rise to tennis fame — and the man with the plan at the heart of it all.