Tear gas hurled in Albania at Bosnian Serb singer's concert

  AP

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Albanian police on Monday said they have arrested two people for allegedly hurling tear gas cannisters during a concert by a Bosnian Serb musician whom many in the country accuse of not condemning the 1998-1999 war in Kosovo.

New Orleans tourism industry worries as coronavirus rages
National
AP

New Orleans tourism industry worries as coronavirus rages

  • By REBECCA SANTANA and KEVIN McGILL - Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — It's a neighborhood bar and restaurant, but for two extended weekends every year, the “regulars” at Liuzza's by the Track include an overflow crowd of tourists grabbing drinks and settling in for meals on their way in and out of the nearby New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival.

World
AP

Josephine Baker 1st Black woman to get Paris burial honor

  • AP

PARIS (AP) — The remains of American-born singer and dancer Josephine Baker will be reinterred at the Pantheon monument in Paris, making the entertainer who is a World War II hero in France the first Black woman to get the country’s highest honor.

Berlin's Neue Nationalgalerie reopens after 6-year overhaul
World
AP

Berlin's Neue Nationalgalerie reopens after 6-year overhaul

  • AP

BERLIN (AP) — Berlin's Neue Nationalgalerie, an iconic modern art museum designed by Bauhaus pioneer Ludwig Mies van der Rohe, reopened to the public Sunday after a six-year refurbishment of the glass-fronted building.

Silenced by COVID, mariachi Mass returns to Tucson cathedral
National
AP

Silenced by COVID, mariachi Mass returns to Tucson cathedral

  • By GIOVANNA DELL'ORTO - Associated Press

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — A blast of festive trumpet flourishes and guitarrón bass breaks the solemn hush of Mass on a torrid August desert morning. Decked out in gold-embroidered suits, nine musicians pick, strum and trumpet the entrance hymn under tall stained-glass windows.