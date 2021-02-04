Dilbert

Dilbert
0
0
0
0
0

Entertainment
AP

'Minari' deserves better than outdated, otherizing Golden Globes rules

  • Jen Yamato Los Angeles Times (TNS)

Lee Isaac Chung's critical darling "Minari" earned a 2021 foreign-language Golden Globe nomination Wednesday morning, yet emerged one of the Hollywood Foreign Press Assn.'s most glaring snubs as an acclaimed picture made by and about Asian Americans was shut out from top prize contention by …

Entertainment
AP

Lifetime doc explores Whitney Houston, Bobbi Kristina Brown tragedies

  • Rodney Ho The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (TNS)

The Whitney Houston story is a well-worn path. Angela Bassett played the vocal superstar in a Lifetime film in 2015, three years after Houston drowned to death in a hotel bathroom with cocaine in her system. TV One followed with a scripted movie about Houston's daughter Bobbi Kristina Brown.…