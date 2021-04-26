- Joshua Axelrod Pittsburgh Post-Gazette (TNS)
PITTSBURGH — As a child of the '70s, Joe Manganiello was a little young to appreciate The Smiths when the British rock band's debut album dropped in 1984.
- Melissa Ruggieri and Rodney Ho The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (TNS)
What makes a hit song memorable is often how it evokes certain emotions, typically big ones like joy, heartache and sexual desire.
Nina Metz: Why hiring Native Americans to tell their own stories makes for better — and truer — TV and movies
- Nina Metz Chicago Tribune (TNS)
After delays resulting from the pandemic, Martin Scorsese’s latest project began filming in Oklahoma last week.
- Mark Olsen Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Likely few filmmakers have been in the position of adapting a novel that is in fact dedicated to them. Yet this is exactly the situation Ramin Bahrani found himself in when he tackled "The White Tiger."
David Zurawik: Disney’s 'Falcon and Winter Soldier': A journey of racial reckoning made for today’s America
- David Zurawik Baltimore Sun (TNS)
If you want to see how widely and profoundly the discussion of racial reckoning in American life has come to permeate popular culture, check out “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” on Disney+.
Review: This year’s Oscars had cinematic flair and a grand setting. Too bad they couldn’t reshoot that ending
- Robert Lloyd Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES – There was no question that the 93rd Academy Awards, broadcast Sunday on ABC, would be unique. That’s just how it goes in these pandemic times. What you get is never what you’ve gotten, and what you get is what you get.
- Neal Justin Star Tribune (TNS)
On paper, a stripped-down Oscars seems about as appealing as celebrating your wedding anniversary at White Castle. But the team behind Sunday's ceremony did an impressive job under bizarre circumstances, inviting viewers into an intimate dinner party mere mortals never get to crash.
The following are Monday's television listings for the local PBS stations:
- Mark Olsen Los Angeles Times (TNS)
There were many things unusual about Sunday night’s Oscars. The conventional running order of the final awards of the night was changed — so the best picture award was announced before actress and actor. The show’s producers may have rolled the dice that the late Chadwick Boseman would win b…
- Jessica Gelt Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES – While the likes of Glenn Close, Daniel Kaluuya and Zendaya were quietly escorted into Union Station on Sunday for the 93rd Academy Awards, a different kind of procession was unfolding around the corner: Angelenos struggling to find a COVID-19 testing site that had been relocate…
- Christi Carras Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES – It seems only fitting that the star of “Hillbilly Elegy” — the butt of the 2021 awards cycle — would perform “Da Butt” dance during the Oscars telecast.
- Kate Feldman New York Daily News (TNS)
Women tallied up a record 17 wins at the Oscars Sunday night, buoyed by “Nomadland” star Frances McDormand and director Chloé Zhao.
- Jami Ganz New York Daily News (TNS)
Yuh-Jung Youn has made history, again.
- Jami Ganz New York Daily News (TNS)
Glenn Close deserved an award for her dancing alone.
The premise for an interlude at the Oscars was simple: Questlove played a song and a chosen celebrity had to guess if the tune was ever nominated for or won an Oscar.
- By HUIZHONG WU Associated Press
TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Chloe Zhao's history-making Oscars sweep, winning best director and best picture, is being met with a muted response in her country of birth, and even instances of censorship.
- Christie D’Zurilla Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES – “Thank you to the academy,” singer-songwriter H.E.R. said Sunday night after winning the original song Oscar. “I’ve always wanted to say that.”
- Adam Tschorn Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES – So long to the sweatpants and hoodies and adios to the athleisure looks! Attendees turning out to the 93rd Academy Awards at L.A.’s Union Station on Sunday — and their teams of stylists — made an all-out effort to bring old-school glamour back for the final red carpet of the aw…
- Times Staff Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Although the late Chadwick Boseman was considered the front-runner heading into the 93rd Academy Awards, the Oscar for best actor went to Anthony Hopkins (“The Father”) in an upset victory.
- Michael Ordona Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES – In what was widely considered the tightest race in this year’s acting categories, Frances McDormand won the lead actress Oscar for her role in “Nomadland.” The win, McDormand’s third as lead actress, puts her in second place for most victories in the category, behind only four-…
