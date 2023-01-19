Authorities say actor Julian Sands, who starred in the Oscar nominated film “A Room With a View," has been missing for five days in the Southern California mountains. The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department said Wednesday that crews are using helicopters and drones to search for Sands. He was reported missing Friday on a trail on Mt. Baldy. The ground search has been suspended since Saturday because of dangerous conditions, and will be resumed when it's safe. Sands starred opposite Helena Bonham Carter in the 1989 British romance “A Room With a View,” and had major roles in the films “Arachnophobia," “Naked Lunch” and “Leaving Las Vegas.”