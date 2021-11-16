Dilbert

Dilbert
0
0
0
0
0

Ap
AP

The highs and lows of the new movie musical boom

  • Charles McNulty and Justin Chang - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

It’s a time of plenty for movie musicals, with Steven Spielberg and Tony Kushner’s take on “West Side Story,” Lin-Manuel Miranda’s “Tick, Tick ... Boom!” and the anticipated performance of Peter Dinklage in “Cyrano” arriving before the end of the year. Also coming: the animated musicals “Enc…

Houston officials pick internal review of Astroworld tragedy
Ap
AP

Houston officials pick internal review of Astroworld tragedy

  • AP

HOUSTON (AP) — Calls for an independent investigation into what led to 10 deaths at the Astroworld music festival went unheeded Monday, as Houston-area officials instead chose to direct a county administrator to conduct a review with other governmental entities.

Ap
AP

NYC panel votes to remove Jefferson statue from City Hall

  • By KAREN MATTHEWS - Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — An 1833 statue of Thomas Jefferson will be booted from New York’s City Hall and sent on long-term loan to the New-York Historical Society, after some City Council members objected to its presence because Jefferson owned hundreds of slaves.

Slot builder in payout flap says it took 'corrective action'
Ap
AP

Slot builder in payout flap says it took 'corrective action'

  • By WAYNE PARRY - Associated Press

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — The manufacturer of a popular online slots game at the center of a lawsuit over how much a Pennsylvania woman should be paid for winning says it has "taken corrective action,” but maintains there are no grounds to pay the woman the $100,000 jackpot her phone told h…

Ap
AP

Burglary gang who stole gems from Tamara Ecclestone jailed

  • AP

LONDON (AP) — Members of a gang of international jewel thieves who stole millions in gems and other valuables from wealthy victims including Formula One heiress Tamara Ecclestone were sentenced to prison terms Monday by a British judge.

Ap
AP

Bob Mackie book looks back on sparkly costume career

  • By BROOKE LEFFERTS - Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — When Bob Mackie was 11, and his uncle asked him what he wanted to be when he grew up, he didn’t hesitate: a costume designer on Broadway. The Southern California boy had never been to New York, but he was fixated on the “color, excitement and glamour” of the movies and show b…