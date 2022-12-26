Former child star Orlando Brown has pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor assault charges stemming from an alleged altercation in Lima, Ohio. According to Allen County Sheriff’s Office records, the 35-year-old Brown was taken into custody Thursday morning and held on a $25,000 bond. The Los Angeles Times reports that he was arraigned Friday in Lima Municipal Court and charged with aggravated menacing. Police told the Times that they had been summoned to a home in Lima and witnessed a fierce verbal argument. Brown is best known for the Disney Channel series “That’s So Raven.” He has had numerous legal and other personal troubles.