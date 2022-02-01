The following are Tuesday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
“Black Cake” by Charmaine Wilkerson (Ballantine Books)
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A Republican New Mexico legislator wants movie actors and other film-set professionals to undergo state-sponsored gun-safety training after a cinematographer was fatally shot last year by Alec Baldwin with a weapon he says he thought was not loaded with live ammunition.
NEW YORK — Rachel Maddow, MSNBC’s most popular prime-time host, is taking a two-month hiatus from her nightly program starting next week.
Heartfelt tributes from family, friends, fans and colleagues of Cheslie Kryst have poured in after the trailblazing Miss USA pageant winner died Sunday at age 30.
The Black Mountain Institute has a new executive director.
Bill Murray says his concert film ‘New Worlds: The Cradle of Civilization’ captures the ‘rollicking entertainment’ of live shows
Bill Murray is ready to rock audiences with his new concert film.
Grammy-winning pianist Hargus “Pig” Robbins, whose long list of collaborators included Dolly Parton, Loretta Lynn and Bob Dylan, has died at age 84.
Two editions of Art Spiegelman’s graphic novel “Maus,” about his parents’ experiences during the Holocaust, have become bestsellers after being banned by a Tennessee school board recently.
‘Just devastating’: Grandfather mourns Cheslie Kryst, former Miss USA who leaped to her death in NYC
NEW YORK — Cheslie Kryst’s hearbroken grandfather struggled Monday to figure out why the former Miss USA, “a light that shined so brightly,” would kill herself.
Rihanna and ASAP Rocky have a baby on the way — perhaps a “very fly child” — the Los Angeles Times has confirmed.
Bad Bunny to make history as first artist to ever do 2 back-to-back full stadium concerts at Petco Park
SAN DIEGO — Bad Bunny is making San Diego concert history for the second time in a week.
CHICAGO (AP) — Sam Lay, a Chicago blues drummer and vocalist who played with Howlin' Wolf, Muddy Waters, Bob Dylan and the Paul Butterfield Blues Band, has died at age 86.
PITTSBURGH — Even though Keith Cossrow hasn't lived here for years, anyone who meets him knows he's still a huge Pittsburgh Steelers fan.
TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Afghan evacuees in Albania on Monday opened an exhibition on their impressions on the tiny Western Balkan country.
“What the Fireflies Knew” by Kai Harris (Tiny Reparations Books)
Rihanna seems to have babies on the brain now too.
The 10-part docuseries "Secrets of Playboy" promises to "explore the hidden truths behind the fable and philosophy of the Playboy empire through a modern-day lens." A&E's series, which premiered last week, partially delivers on that promise, though it holds back at critical junctures and…
NEW YORK — “Saturday Night Live’s” illustrious Five-Timers Club is about to get a new member.
NEW YORK (AP) — Rihanna and A$ap Rocky took an epic stroll over the weekend in snowy New York to reveal she's pregnant with her first child.
NEW YORK (AP) — In a powerful new book for children, a little girl looks at a crowd of street protesters and asks: Why are those people marching? A few pages later, a child asks her family: Why are buildings burning?
Is it horror or just real life? The question kept coming up at this year's all-virtual Sundance Film Festival — particularly in the American dramatic competition, where the buzzier entries included "Master," Mariama Diallo's bold if muddled chiller about Black women in white-dominated academ…