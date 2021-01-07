For Better Or For Worse

For Better Or For Worse
0
0
0
0
0

Entertainment
AP

Golden Globes predictions ... and, yes, 'Hamilton' is eligible

  • Glenn Whipp Los Angeles Times (TNS)

You might have thought the Hollywood Foreign Press Assn. would have learned something after being roasted last year for classifying Lulu Wang's tender "The Farewell," an American-made movie about a Chinese American woman saying goodbye to her grandmother, as a "foreign language film."

Entertainment
AP

Sound Advice: Amid dispute, watch NBC for free with an antenna

  • Don Lindich Tribune News Service (TNS)

Q. Did you know that Mediacom subscribers have been shut out of watching NBC? Mediacom is in a dispute with TEGNA, and ironically this happened after they raised my rates about 20%. My cost for TV and internet service (I have a dumbed-down package, far from the most expensive) has gone up 10…

Entertainment
AP

This week's family streaming picks

  • Katie Walsh Tribune News Service (TNS)

With a new year brings a fresh new batch of content to the streaming sites, and new (or shifting) titles to choose from for a new-to-your-child movie that just might bring back childhood memories for parents too. Here are a few of the best selections of catalog titles new to the major stream…