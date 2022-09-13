For Better Or For Worse

For Better Or For Worse
  • Robert Lloyd - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

LOS ANGELES — There are the Emmys — the awards — and there are the Emmy Awards. The first is a trophy; the second is a television show. The trophy, awarded to whatever and whomever a plurality of voters happened to watch and like or remembered liking before, almost always rewards good work, …

  • Yvonne Villarreal - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

LOS ANGELES — In an industry that has seen its share of intriguing shakeups and merger drama over the last year, TV’s buzziest satire of the media landscape, “Succession” — HBO’s chronicling of the high-stakes saga of an American global-media family — won the prize for drama at the 74th Emmy…

  • Neal Justin - Star Tribune (TNS)

Familiar names dominated the 74th annual Primetime Emmy Awards, with "Ted Lasso" being named best comedy and "Succession" taking home the trophy for best drama, the second time those series have ruled the roost.

  • By SALLY HO - The Associated Press

Veteran actor Sheryl Lee Ralph, an ageless stalwart of the industry who won an Emmy as a first-time nominee at the age of 66, relished in her victory by singing powerful lyrics about being an “Endangered Species.” She implored others to never give up on themselves no matter how long it takes to be seen. Ralph took home television’s highest honor Monday night for best supporting actress in a comedy for her role as Barbara Howard, a beloved, matriarchal Kindergarten teacher on “Abbott Elementary,” the ABC mockumentary sitcom about high-spirited teachers in a woefully underfunded Philadelphia public school.

  • Joshua Axelrod - Pittsburgh Post-Gazette (TNS)

Michael Keaton already picked up Screen Actors Guild and Golden Globes awards for his “Dopesick” performance. Now, he can add an Emmy to his trophy case.

  • Adam Tschorn - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

LOS ANGELES — The Emmy Awards telecast, which took place at the Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles Monday night, might have been pushed a night from its usual Sunday time slot, but the looks that came across the gold-colored carpet made it well worth the wait, thanks to the attendees …

  • By The Associated Press

Early winners Monday night at the Emmy Awards include Michael Keaton and Murray. Keaton won for best actor in a limited series or TV movie for his work in “Dopesick.” Bartlett won the supporting actor trophy in that same category for “The White Lotus” and Julia Garner won best supporting actress in a drama Series for “Ozark.” Brett Goldstein won for playing an angry coach on “Ted Lasso,” Sheryl Lee Ralph won as a teacher in “Abbott Elementary” and Amanda Seyfried won as a fraud in “The Dropout.” The show “The White Lotus” earned Murray Bartlett and Jennifer Coolidge a trophy.