- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — Actor Evan Rachel Wood denies pressuring or manipulating model Ashley Morgan Smithline into making false rape allegations against their mutual ex, musician Marilyn Manson.
- Christie D'Zurilla - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
The older of singer Ben Kweller's two sons was killed Monday night, his parents announced in separate posts on social media. The boy, also a musician, was 16.
Chris Rock’s live Netflix special will stream from Baltimore on Saturday. Here’s how to watch at home
- Dan Belson - Baltimore Sun (TNS)
BALTIMORE — Chris Rock’s live performance from the Hippodrome Theatre on Saturday, “Selective Outrage,” will be the first of its kind on Netflix, streaming live from Baltimore.
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
Jeremy Renner continues to recover from the snowplow accident that left him hospitalized in critical condition.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Chris Rock’s live Netflix comedy special has added some Hollywood heavyweights to its lineup.
- By The Associated Press
- Alexandra Del Rosario - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Justin Bieber's "Justice" world tour has come to an abrupt end.
- Mark Meszoros - The News-Herald, Willoughby, Ohio (TNS)
"Creed III" enters the ring with many of the ingredients needed for it to be another memorable installment in the "Rocky" franchise.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
"Today" co-anchor Savannah Guthrie abruptly exited the morning program mid-broadcast on Tuesday and tested positive for COVID-19.
- By JONATHAN LANDRUM Jr. - AP Entertainment Writer
Ludwig Göransson is returning to the Oscar spotlight through his work on Rihanna's “Lift Me Up,” which is nominated for best original song at the ceremony on March 12. Göransson felt pressure in composing new music for “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” with hopes of living up to his Oscar-winning score on the franchise’s 2019 first film. Göransson focused on pushing the sequel forward with tunes inspired by the storyline. The Swedish composer flew to Mexico to learn about Mayan music. He went to Nigeria with director Ryan Coogler to build up the African soundscape for the soundtrack. “Voices Rising: The Music of Wakanda Forever,” a series streaming Tuesday on Disney+, delves into creating the film’s score and soundtrack.
- By JAKE COYLE - AP Film Writer
They dreamt up universes of hotdog fingers, googly-eyed rocks and “Raccaccoonie.” But Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, in this world or another, never imagined the kind of runaway success “Everything Everywhere All at Once” would have on the Oscar trail. Yet “Everything Everywhere All at Once” has emerged as the most improbable of Academy Awards heavyweights. An absurdist indie that pairs existentialism and everything bagels, released way back in March last year, is not just heading for a few possible wins at the Oscars on March 12. It’s poised to steamroll.
- Christie D’Zurilla - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
“Dilbert” cartoonist Scott Adams says there is a familiar story line behind the wave of consequences that hit him over the weekend after he made remarks that some people and companies deemed racist. Adams was axed by newspapers, his syndicate and his book publisher.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
"Today" co-anchor Hoda Kotb has been absent from the morning show for more than a week, sparking a wave of confusion and concern among viewers.
- By RONALD BLUM - Associated Press
Carnegie Hall will reach its pre-pandemic level of 170 concerts during a 2023-24 season that includes a focus on the fall of the Weimar Republic. The season will open Oct. 4 with the Riccardo Muti conducting the Chicago Symphony Orchestra’s in Tchaikovsky’s Violin Concerto with Leonidas Kavakos and Mussorgsky’s “Pictures at an Exhibition.” Carnegie was closed by the coronavirus pandemic from March 13, 2020, until Oct. 6, 2021. It presented about 115 events during the 2021-22 season and has about 150 this season. The 170 next season matches its approximately total in 2018-19.
- By RONALD BLUM - Associated Press
Opera Philadelphia has rescheduled three new works composed by women that were delayed by the coronavirus pandemic. Rene Orth’s “10 Days in a Madhouse” will be given its world premiere on Sept. 21 in the opening of the company’s O23 Festival. Jennifer Higdon’s “Woman with Eyes Closed” has been rescheduled for September 2024 and will run alongside the U.S. premiere of Missy Mazzoli’s “The Listeners.” Opera Philadelphia announced its O23 Festival and 2023-24 schedule along with some details of its O24 Festival, which starts the company’s 50th anniversary season.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
"Mad Men" star Jon Hamm is reportedly engaged to his "Confess, Fletch" co-star Anna Osceola.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Madonna broke her silence Monday on the recent death of her elder brother Anthony Ciccone, thanking him on her Instagram story for introducing her to new ways of thinking.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — The family of "Saving Private Ryan" star Tom Sizemore is being asked to make end-of-life decisions as the actor remains in a coma with little hope for recovery.
- By LINDSEY BAHR - AP Film Writer
Break out those suspenders and dancing shoes: M.M. Keeravaani’s joyously energetic anthem “Naatu Naatu” will be performed at the Oscars, the show’s producers said Tuesday. With music by Keeravaani and lyrics by Chandrabose, the song is one of the most memorable sequences from the Telgu-language action epic “RRR” with its catchy tune and accompanying dance by actors Ram Charan and N.T. Rama Rao Jr. Singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava will make the journey to the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles to perform the song. Rihanna will also be performing “Lift Me Up,” from “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever." The 95th Oscars will be broadcast live on ABC on March 12.
- Katie Walsh - Tribune News Service (TNS)
For “Creed” star Michael B. Jordan, stepping behind the camera for his directorial debut in “Creed III” is following in the very famous footsteps of the original star of the franchise — Sylvester Stallone. After the critical success of “Rocky,” for which he wrote the screenplay, Stallone too…
- By MARK KENNEDY - AP Entertainment Writer
Choreographer Wayne Cilento faced an uphill task planning a revival of Bob Fosse’s revue “Dancin' for Broadway. There was no video made of the original show, no script to study and none of the steps had been recorded. Fortunately, Cilento had a secret weapon: It was all in his body. Cilento was one of the 16 original dancers when the show landed on Broadway in 1978, and many moves were still lodged in his body. He says it's “definitely muscle memory.” Cilento has been tasked to not only direct the late Fosse’s original vision but also update it, both honoring the theater legend and also pulling his show into 2023.
- By THOMAS ADAMSON - AP Fashion Writer
After Milan, global fashion’s spotlight has shifted to the final stretch of ready-to-wear shows in Paris as the industry looks to the future with all the final fall trends. Displays in the French capital will also revisit the past this week, with homages to deceased designers Vivienne Westwood and Paco Rabanne. Three women -- Catherine Dior, a French resistance hero, as well as French singers Edith Piaf and Juliette Greco, each described as “rebellious, at once strong and fragile” -- were muses in Dior's collection. It channeled the 1950s, Christian Dior’s heyday.
- By The Associated Press
- By The Associated Press
The top 10 books on the Apple Store for week ending 2/26/2023