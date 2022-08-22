- By DONNA EDWARDS - Associated Press
Decades ago when Helen Jean was a teenager, she heard the voice of God tell her, “Bear it or perish.” Helen Jean keeps her end of the deal, birthing a son she sees as a monster. Through her neglect, she nurtures the very behaviors she feared he would inherit by nature. LaToya Watkins’ debut novel “Perish” takes place decades later as the family begins untangling the rotted, gnarled roots of their tree. From her deathbed, perhaps Helen Jean can bring her family together and right the wrongs that proliferated like a tumbleweed through the generations. Donna Edwards of The Associated Press says “Perish” is a beautifully crushing experiment in empathy and brokenness.
- Martha Ross - The Mercury News (TNS)
Prince Harry has long blamed the mercenary media for his mother, Princess Diana, dying in a 1997 car crash in a Paris tunnel, while Egyptian billionaire Mohamed Al Fayed was convinced that Prince Philip ordered British secret agents to engineer the fatal collision, which also killed his son, Dodi.
- Don Thrasher - Dayton Daily News, Ohio (TNS)
DAYTON, Ohio — After living in a New York City hotel for more than five years, Chris Botti was ready for a change. The Grammy Award-winning jazz trumpeter decided to buy his own place, and his timing couldn't have been better.
- Dalia Faheid - Fort Worth Star-Telegram (TNS)
FORT WORTH, Texas — Four Texas natives are involved in Apple TV’s new series “Surfside Girls,” including the co-creator and three cast members.
- Tribune News Service (TNS)
Following is a partial schedule of coming movies on DVD. Release dates are subject to change:
- Tribune News Service (TNS)
A limited series exploring the origins of the powerful family at the center of Paramount Network's "Yellowstone" tops the DVD releases for the week of Aug. 30.
Clay Aiken, Mark Walberg to share hosting duties on ‘Wheel of Fortune’ live tour. Here's how to get tickets
- Korie Dean - The Charlotte Observer (TNS)
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — America’s Game is coming soon to a venue near you — and it’s bringing some familiar faces along with it.
The following are Tuesday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
An addendum reportedly added by Chinese censors to “Minions: The Rise of Gru” is getting a rise out of viewers.
- Rodney Ho - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (TNS)
ATLANTA — Long-time WSB-TV and radio chief political analyst and commentator Bill Crane was fired Monday after mocking former president Donald Trump’s appearance.
- Tracy Brown - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
"Game of Thrones" introduced audiences to the various houses, great and small, that populate the lands in and around Westeros — starting with the Targaryens, Starks, Baratheons and Lannisters. Set almost 200 years before the events of the flagship series, "House of the Dragon," which premier…
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
A man involved in the armed jewelry heist targeting Kim Kardashian in 2016 has no remorse about the incident because the beauty mogul was “throwing money away.”
- Jami Ganz - New York Daily News (TNS)
Spinoffs move pretty fast — if you don’t stop and look around once in a while, you could miss one.
- John Annese - New York Daily News (TNS)
NEW YORK — Rapper Fetty Wap has admitted to his role in a multimillion-dollar drug trafficking ring, pleading guilty in Long Island Federal Court Monday in exchange for a minimum five years in federal prison.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Raise your hand if you're a victim of the HBO Max crashing during the "House of the Dragon" premiere.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Will Smith has bravely faced zombies, aliens and rogue robots on the big screen.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — Reality TV star Scott Disick got into a car crash on Sunday but apparently walked away with minor injuries.
- AP
Rapper Fetty Wap has pleaded guilty to a conspiracy drug charge that carries a mandatory five-year prison sentence. The plea in Central Islip federal court occurred Monday. It came before U.S. Magistrate Judge Steven Locke, who had revoked his bond and sent him to jail two weeks ago. Locke took that step after prosecutors said he threatened to kill a man during a FaceTime call in 2021, violating the terms of his pretrial release in his drug case. The “Trap Queen” rapper was initially arrested last October on charges alleging he participated in a conspiracy to smuggle large amounts of heroin, fentanyl and other drugs into the New York City area.
Review: Cyberterrorism thriller ‘The Undeclared War’ imagines a plausible 2024 premise — but it’s not as gripping as it should be
- Michael Phillips - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
A hit in England and now streaming on Peacock, the six-part Channel 4/Peacock coproduction “The Undeclared War” will likely find a smaller fan base here, especially younger ones (it’s rated TV-MA but the sexual and verbal content is aggressively discreet). It’s a frustrating watch, never cra…
- By LYNN ELBER - AP Television Writer
Are you ready for some football? Fine, but the return of the NFL is why the 74th prime-time Emmy Awards have been drop-kicked from their usual Sunday berth to Monday. Television’s top awards rotate among the top four networks, and this year’s broadcast home, NBC, is giving Sunday, Sept. 11, to the Tampa Bay vs. Dallas game. After slogging through two years of pandemic-restricted ceremonies, the TV industry should be happy to put on its Monday best on Sept. 12. The Emmys will celebrate the best of TV, with Kenan Thompson of “Saturday Night Live” as host and “Succession” and “Ted Lasso” among the leading contenders.
- Muri Assunção - New York Daily News (TNS)
It’s official!
- Meredith Blake - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
If there's anything viewers learned over eight seasons of "Game of Thrones," it's that, in Westeros, no one is too important or too beloved to suffer a sudden, horrible death.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — It's a not-so-sunny day for "Sesame Street" as Warner Bros. Discovery continues to shake things up at HBO Max.