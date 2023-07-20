- By ANNE D'INNOCENZIO - AP Retail Writer
Pink sauce on that Burger King burger? What about “Barbie-fying” your pet with sweaters and beds with Barbie motifs? If that’s too low-brow, perhaps you’d be interested in hot pink Barbie monogrammed knit leggings by luxury designer Balmain instead, selling at Neiman Marcus for a cool $2,150. Welcome to the wonderful and weird world of “Barbie” movie marketing. Ahead of Friday’s U.S. release of the “Barbie” movie, parent company Mattel has created a product marketing blitz with more than 100 brands plastering pink everywhere. Experts say all this marketing is only good for the brand. But it's going to be hard to stand out when the world is awash in pink.
- By BOB SUTTON - Associated Press
Wrexham opened a four-game preseason U.S. tour with a 5-0 loss to Chelsea, which got two goals from Ian Maatsen and one each from Conor Gallagher, Christopher Nkunku and Ben Chilwell. The game drew 50,596 to Kenan Memorial Stadium. Actor Ryan Reynolds and co-owner Rob McElhenney have taken Wrexham from a struggling fifth-tier side to a fan favorite, largely through the globally-streamed docuseries “Welcome to Wrexham.” Chelsea, coming off a miserable 13th-place finish in the Premier League, was the 2021 European champion.,
- By MARIA SHERMAN - AP Music Writer
Country music star Jason Aldean has released a controversial music video for his latest single, “Try That In A Small Town." Country Music Television removed it Monday from rotation, three days after its release. In it, Aldean performs in front of the courthouse in Columbia, Tennessee, where the Columbia race riot erupted in 1946 and the site of the 1927 lynching of an 18-year-old Black teenager named Henry Choate. On Wednesday, Aldean said in a statement, “In the past 24 hours I have been accused of releasing a pro-lynching song and was subject to the comparison that I was not too pleased with the nationwide BLM protests."
- Jami Ganz - New York Daily News (TNS)
Ellen Pompeo has never been one to mince words — and the ongoing SAG strike is no different, as the “Grey’s Anatomy” star takes Netflix to task.
- Carlos De Loera - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — People keep asking whether Keanu Reeves' band Dogstar is back and they really haven't had an answer. But now, yeah, we're thinking they're back.
- Peter Larsen - The Orange County Register (TNS)
ANAHEIM, Calif. — The letters on the marquee of the Roxy Theatre spelled out “Dogstar” on Tuesday, and if that name seems familiar, well, maybe you were around at the start of this century when the rock band that includes actor Keanu Reeves on bass last played a show in Southern California.
- By MICHAEL LIEDTKE - AP Technology Writer
Netflix enjoyed its biggest springtime spurt in subscribers since the early days of the pandemic three years ago, providing the latest sign that a recent crackdown on password sharing and the rollout of a cheaper version of its video streaming service are paying off. The video streaming service added 5.9 million subscribers during the April-June period, according to numbers released Wednesday along with its latest quarterly financial results. The gains easily surpassed the roughly 2.2 million additional subscribers that analysts anticipated. The performance marked Netflix’s biggest springtime jump the service added 10 million subscribers during the same period in 2020. Netflix's stock fell 4% despite the gains.
- Kelli Skye Fadroski - The Orange County Register (TNS)
ANAHEIM, Calif. — The Roxy Theatre in West Hollywood is turning 50 this fall, and to mark the occasion owner Lou Adler has announced that Neil Young will return to the stage for an intimate anniversary concert on Sept. 20, 50 years to the day that he headlined the opening night at the iconic…
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
First responders were called to the St. Tropez home of cinema icon Brigitte Bardot, who reportedly suffered a breathing issue Wednesday at her French residence.
- By GARY GERARD HAMILTON - Associated Press
It’s hard to imagine a global pop star losing confidence, but that was Rita Ora. However, the multi-hyphenated entertainer partly credits her husband, filmmaker Taika Waititi, with regaining her musical mojo and is back with a new album, “You & I." The 12-track project represents a personal milestone; she wrote on the album for the first time by converting diary entries into songs. The deeply personal project has only one collaboration, Fatboy Slim, on “Praising You” which hit No. 1 on Billboard’s dance/mix show airplay chart—a rework of his 1998 hit, “Praise You.” However, a deluxe version is coming with more star-studded guests.
- Karu F. Daniels - New York Daily News (TNS)
Britney Spears is getting back to work — this time with former Black Eyed Peas frontman will.i.am.
- Carlos De Loera - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Sheryl Crow has some thoughts about Jason Aldean's new song.
- Jonah Valdez - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
After Gigi Hadid and a friend were arrested on suspicion of trying to bring marijuana into the Cayman Islands, they celebrated their release by posting thirst traps from a hotel pool and beach.
- Mark Olsen - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — The upcoming film "Passages," directed and co-written by Ira Sachs, has received a rare NC-17 rating from the Motion Picture Association, the Los Angeles Times has exclusively learned. A decision has been made by the project's partners to release the film unrated.
- By ANDREW DALTON - AP Entertainment Writer
Residuals are an essential issue in the current strikes of Hollywood's actors and screenwriters. The term refers to long-term payments negotiated by unions that contributors receive for movies and TV series that are viewed after their initial release. The payment varies vastly depending on how and where their shown. Some can make millions, others just a few cents. The unions say the switch to streaming has gutted residual payments that especially working class actors depend on. The studios that employ actors and writers say their most recent contract offer includes generous increases in the payments.
- Chris Hewitt - Star Tribune (TNS)
"It worked." Those are the quiet words spoken in "Oppenheimer" after the Los Alamos trial of the atomic bomb, the whispery quality of the remark in dramatic contrast to one of the most momentous events of the 20th century.
- Chris Hewitt - Star Tribune (TNS)
Ads for "Barbie" claimed it was for people who hate her and love her, which left me wondering: What about people who don't care about her at all? Turns out the comedy/drama has us covered, too.
- Emily St. Martin - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — In Los Angeles and New York City, striking actors are chanting, "Hey hey, ho ho, corporate greed's got to go!"
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — Thank u, next! Ariana Grande, who has yet to make a public comment about her reported split from husband Dalton Gomez, is speaking volumes on Instagram where she has apparently scrubbed photos from their May 2021 nuptials.
- AP
American model Gigi Hadid and a friend are enjoying their vacation in the Cayman Islands after local authorities arrested the pair for marijuana possession. The Customs and Border Control agency of the British Overseas Territory said in a statement that agents found a small amount of cannabis in Hadid's luggage after she arrived on a private aircraft from the U.S. Authorities said Hadid and her friend pleaded guilty on July 12 to importing a controlled drug and a drug utensil. They were fined more than $1,200, and no conviction was recorded. “All’s well that ends well,” Hadid posted Tuesday on Instagram, along with a photo of her and a friend at the beach.
‘Oppenheimer’ review: Christopher Nolan and Cillian Murphy dissect the tortured conscience behind our atomic age
- Michael Phillips - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
Filmmaker Christopher Nolan has presented us with so many dark splendors and unsettling displays of destruction in his career — in science fiction, in Gotham City or in “Dunkirk,” his first real-world historical thriller.
- Emily St. Martin - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Are summer concertgoers OK?
- Katie Walsh - Tribune News Service (TNS)
Recently, it’s felt like Christopher Nolan is at odds with his viewer. There’s a strange antagonism to his storytelling in his past couple of films, less of an invitation into a world than the posing of a challenge — dukes up, narratively.
- Katie Walsh - Tribune News Service (TNS)
'BARBIE'