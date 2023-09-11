The following are Monday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Drew Barrymore confirmed Sunday that her talk show will resume production amid the Hollywood writers’ and actors’ strikes. And the Writers Guild of America has announced plans to picket outside Monday’s taping in New York City.
- John Katsilometes, Mark Credico, Ellen Schmidt - Las Vegas Review-Journal (TNS)
Ed Sheeran called out of his Allegiant Stadium show about an hour and a half before its scheduled start Saturday, leaving fans who had waited inside and outside the stadium — some for hours — confused and frustrated.
- AP
Charlie Robison, the Texas singer-songwriter whose rootsy anthems made the country charts until he was forced to retire after a medical procedure left him unable to sing, has died. A family representative says Robison died at a hospital in San Antonio after suffering cardiac arrest. He was 59. His 2001 album “Step Right Up” produced the Top 40 country song “I Want You Bad.” Robison also served as a judge for one year on USA Network’s reality TV show “Nashville Star." In 2018, Robison announced that he had permanently lost the ability to sing following surgery on his throat.
- Evan Rosen - New York Daily News (TNS)
Robin Roberts and longtime partner Amber Laign have officially tied the knot, according to a post from their dog Lil Man Lukas’ Instagram account.
- By JAKE COYLE - AP Film Writer
Paul Simon hasn't watched Alex Gibney's new three-and-a-half-hour documentary on his life, but he promises he will work up the courage some day. “In Restless Dreams: The Music of Paul Simon” premiered Sunday at the Toronto International Film Festival. It is an expansive look at Simon’s decades-spanning career, from growing up in Queens, New York, with Art Garfunkel to the success of “Graceland,” the sensational 1986 album made with South African musicians. “In Restless Dreams" also intimately captures Simon painstakingly assembling his latest album, “Seven Psalms."
- AP
The premiere of the documentary “Lil Nas X: Long Live Montero” was delayed after a bomb threat was called in at the Toronto International Film Festival. The Saturday night premiere of the film at Toronto’s Roy Thomson Hall was delayed by about 20 minutes while authorities verified that the threat wasn’t credible. Lil Nas X was kept off the red carpet during that time. Judy Lung, vice president of public affairs and communications for TIFF, said in a statement that Toronto police investigated the vicinity of the red carpet ahead of the screening. “Long Live Montero,” directed by Carlos López Estrada and Zac Manuel, documents the pop superstar’s eight-month tour beginning in September 2022 for his full-length debut album “Montero.”
- By JAKE COYLE - AP Film Writer
Few films have broken out like Cord Jefferson's “American Fiction” has at the Toronto International Film Festival." The film stars Jeffrey Wright as a sharp-witted author who's told his books “aren't Black enough.” “American Fiction” is a funny, jazzy riff on Black representation in books and films that delights in mocking both stereotypes and identity politics while pleading for something more nuanced — something like “American Fiction.” It's the directorial debut of Jefferson, the Emmy-winning writer of “Succession,” “Master of None” and “Watchmen." And it's announced him as a major new voice in movies.
- By BEBETO MATTHEWS and JOCELYN NOVECK - Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — If you listened closely, you could hear a sound akin to wind chimes on a breezy day coming from the Proenza Schouler runway at New York Fashion Week.
- By LINDSEY BAHR - AP Film Writer
Like many horrors before it, bad reviews didn’t scare off moviegoers from buying tickets for “The Nun II.” The sequel to the 2018 hit, released in 3,728 theaters by Warner Bros., topped the box office in its first weekend in North American theaters earning an estimated $32.6 million, the studio said Sunday. “The Nun II” bumped Denzel Washington’s “Equalizer 3” to second place in its second weekend. Third place went to another new movie: The third installment of Nia Vardalos’ “My Big Fat Greek Wedding,” which earned an estimated $10 million despite largely negative reviews.
- AP
Former British Prime Minister Liz Truss has a book coming out next spring, in which she will reflect on her years in government, offer advice for future leaders and recall lessons she learned while often being “the only conservative in the room.” Truss' 45 days as prime minister was the shortest term in British history. She is calling her book “Ten Years to Save the West.” The conservative Regnery Publishing announced Sunday that the release date will be April 16.
- Matt Brennan - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
TORONTO — In the documentary "Copa 71," which had its world premiere Thursday at the Toronto International Film Festival, women footballers overcome the hurdles placed in their way by sexist officials to stage the first ever Women's World Cup. More than half a century later, according to two…
Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis apologize for 'pain' their letters on behalf of Danny Masterson caused
- AP
Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis are apologizing for character letters the celebrity couple wrote on behalf of fellow “That ’70s Show” actor Danny Masterson before he was sentenced for rape this week. A judge in Los Angeles on Thursday sentenced Masterson to 30 years to life in prison for raping two women in 2003. Kutcher and Kunis say in a Saturday Instagram video that they were sorry for the pain the letters may have caused. Kutcher says the letters asked for leniency and were not intended to undermine the victims' testimony. The letters were made public Friday.
- By JAKE COYLE - AP Film Writer
Vicky Krieps stars in Viggo Mortensen's feminist Western “The Dead Don’t Hurt” as a woman assaulted while her partner is away fighting for the Union army. The film is the latest in a naturally evolving project for Krieps of playing women throughout history who reject the social conventions of their times. In last year’s acclaimed “Corsage,” she played the independently minded 19th century Austrian Empress Elisabeth. In the ’50s-set “Phantom Thread,” only her Alma is capable of countering a battle of wills with Day-Lewis’s fastidious couturier. In “The Dead Don’t Hurt,” Vivienne packs her bags to flee after the assault, then resolves to stay. The film — and Krieps — is a highlight of the Toronto International Film Festival.
- Tracy Brown - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Don't you cry tonight St. Louis, but Guns N' Roses has to postpone its show.
- Jessica Schladebeck - New York Daily News (TNS)
New details have come to light following the Thursday night arrest of Zach Bryan in the country star’s home state of Oklahoma.
- AP
“Poor Things,” a film about Victorian-era female empowerment, has won the Golden Lion at the Venice Film Festival. The film, starring Emma Stone, won the top prize at the festival that is often a predictor of Oscar glory. Stone wasn't on the Lido though because of the Hollywood writers and actors' strike. Receiving the award, director Yorgos Lanthimos said the film wouldn’t exist without Stone, who was also a producer. Other top winners on the Lido were two films shaming Europe for its migration policies, “Io Capitano” and “Green Border.”
Kamala Harris says hip-hop is 'the ultimate American art form' as she hosts a 50th anniversary party
- AP
Vice President Kamala Harris has hosted a celebration of hip-hop’s 50th anniversary, with appearances by some of the music genre’s pioneers and stars. Common, Jeezy, MC Lyte and Roxanne Shante were among the hip-hop artists invited to join Harris for the party Saturday at the vice president's residence. Hip-hop’s 50th birthday has inspired a host of anniversary events this year. Harris told the crowd that hip-hop is “the ultimate American art form” that “shapes every aspect of America’s popular culture.” She said that “hip-hop culture is American culture.” Saturday’s celebration was a collaboration with Recording Academy’s Black Music Collective and Live Nation Urban.
- Tracy Brown - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Paul Reubens was battling two forms of cancer when he died in July.
- Emily St. Martin - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — Marilyn Monroe's Brentwood home was granted a temporary reprieve from demolition after a unanimous L.A. City Council vote on Friday.
The following are today’s and Sunday’s television listings for the local PBS stations: