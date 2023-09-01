- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
"Killers of the Flower Moon" star Lily Gladstone has shared details about how the project evolved from a film about a mass-murder investigation to a film focused more on the Native American community decimated by those homicides.
- Mary McNamara - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — Don't start a fight unless you are certain you can win it.
- Jami Ganz - New York Daily News (TNS)
NEW YORK — Lil Wayne will take the stage at the MTV Video Music Awards for the first time in more than a decade when he performs at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, on Sept. 12.
The following are television listings for the local PBS stations:
- By ADAM BEAM - Associated Press
Many of the major reforms to ticket sellers in the U.S. have failed to pass this year. The proposals were inspired in part by complaints from fans who were unable to buy tickets last fall to Taylor Swift's summer stadium tour. The outrage prompted Congressional hearings and bills in state legislatures to better protect consumers. A proposal in Congress has failed so far to advance in the U.S. Senate. Legislation in Colorado was vetoed by the governor after drawing concerns from consumer groups. Legislation in California has been narrowed to a single bill that would ban hidden fees.
- By JOE REEDY - AP Sports Writer
ESPN is among a number of Disney Entertainment channels that have gone dark on Charter Spectrum cable systems. The channels went off the air Thursday night due to a carriage dispute between the nation’s second-largest cable TV provider and Disney. Charter Spectrum is the major carrier in New York and Los Angeles, among numerous other cities. ESPN was carrying a college football game between Florida and No. 14 Utah while ESPN2 was showing the U.S. Open tennis tournament when the channels went dark for Charter Spectrum's 14.7 million subscribers.
- By KEN RITTER - Associated Press
Backstreet Boys singer Nick Carter is facing two civil lawsuits in Las Vegas brought separately by women who allege he sexually assaulted them in 2001 and 2003. Carter and his attorneys won a favorable ruling Wednesday in a countersuit stemming from the first case, filed last December. With Carter in court, a judge declined to dismiss his accusations that three people, including his accuser and another woman who lost a bid to have Carter prosecuted during the #MeToo wave of 2017 have defamed and conspired against him. The second case was filed Monday. It alleges that Carter raped a Pennsylvania girl on his Florida-based yacht in 2003, when she was 15. Carter, through his lawyers, denies the allegations.
- By JOE REEDY - AP Sports Writer
“College GameDay” has continued its reign as the preeminent Saturday college football pregame show. But the ESPN franchise goes into its 37th year with the most changes it has had going into a season while facing competition from Fox and its upstart “Big Noon Kickoff.” The core of the “GameDay” lineup is back with host Rece Davis and analysts Kirk Herbstreit, Pat McAfee, Desmond Howard and Lee Corso. But it will still have a different look.
Oliver Anthony 'didn't even want to record' 'Rich Men North of Richmond' and had no idea it'd be 'the one'
- Emily St. Martin - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Don't have two-and-a-half hours to listen to Oliver Anthony and Joe Rogan as they ponder the meaning of life? We've got you covered.
- Jonah Valdez - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — Prince Harry left his Montecito mansion to go to the movies this week, and he skipped Hollywood altogether.
Jimmy Kimmel says Ben Affleck and Matt Damon offered to pay his staff during the strikes 'out of their own pocket'
- Carlos De Loera - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — Jimmy Kimmel has some pretty generous friends.
- Carlos De Loera - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Oprah Winfrey and Dwayne Johnson are teaming up to provide financial aid to those who have been affected by the historic Maui fires that ravaged the Hawaiian island earlier this month.
- By The Associated Press
Audible best-sellers for week ending August 25th
- Chris Jones - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
CHICAGO — Steppenwolf Theatre Company, one of Chicago’s most storied arts institutions and long a crucial part of the city’s identity, said Thursday that it was laying off 12% of its staff, effectively immediately.
- Karu F. Daniels - New York Daily News (TNS)
Hawaii is truly where the heart is for Oprah Winfrey and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, who together launched a new fund for Maui wildfire relief.
- Lorraine Ali and Robert Lloyd - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Though television brings out new shows any old time, we continue to think of it as a thing with seasons. We remain compelled by the promise of fall, when the broadcast networks bring in their harvest, as other platforms continue their year-round run of releases. We greet the fall season with…
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — 50 Cent struck a concertgoer with a microphone during his Wednesday tour stop at Crypto.com Arena and is now reportedly the suspect in a battery report.
- Evan Rosen - New York Daily News (TNS)
Oliver Anthony, the viral musician whose hit song still sits atop the Billboard Hot 100, sat down with Joe Rogan for an hourslong interview that covered politics, porn, mental health and much more.
- Michael Phillips - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
We’ve seen this regularly at the start of crime dramas: The establishing shot of a downtown cityscape, from the vantage point of a drone camera, taking it all in.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Selena Gomez may play an amateur detective on TV, but her fans are the real sleuths when it comes to dissecting her latest record, "Single Soon."
- Tribune News Service (TNS)
Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, Aug. 26, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by Circana BookScan © 2023 Circana.
- Publishers Weekly - Tribune News Service (TNS)
- By The Associated Press
Publishers Weekly Best Selling Books for the week ending August 26th
‘Unforgotten’ and ‘Van der Valk’ reviews: Masterpiece Mystery returns with new seasons of familiar procedurals
- Nina Metz - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
The broadcast home of British police procedurals, Masterpiece Mystery returns this week with new seasons of “Unforgotten” (London detectives work a cold case) and “Van der Valk” (detectives solve murders in Amsterdam) airing back-to-back Sundays.