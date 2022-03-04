The following are Friday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- By PHILIP MARCELO - Associated Press
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Disney has done the frozen Nordic princess, the Chinese warrior princess and many others in between. But a Korean princess? Not so much.
- Stephen Battaglio - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
NEW YORK — CNN's new streaming service isn't up and running yet, but it has already drawn the ire of the National Association of Hispanic Journalists.
- Sam Farmer - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
The Los Angeles Rams, SoFi Stadium and the wife of quarterback Matthew Stafford take center stage in the Season 1 finale of "Earnin' It: The NFL's Forward Progress," a five-part docuseries from NFL Films that highlights the roles and careers of some of the more powerful and influential women…
- Salma Loum - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
"South Park" has always had a knack for being tapped into the pop-culture zeitgeist and often moves quickly to comment on current events. And now it's the first animated sitcom to address the war on Ukraine.
- Jess Hardin - Fort Worth Star-Telegram (TNS)
FORT WORTH, Texas — The May 19, 1958, cover of Time magazine features an artist's rendering of 23-year-old pianist Van Cliburn with a yellow banner across the top left corner that reads "The Texan Who Conquered Russia."
Soprano superstar Anna Netrebko out at Metropolitan Opera after refusing to ‘repudiate her public support’ for Putin
- Muri Assunção - New York Daily News (TNS)
NEW YORK — Famed Russian soprano Anna Netrebko has withdrawn from her upcoming performances at the Metropolitan Opera in New York City after refusing to distance herself from Russian President Vladimir Putin, Met officials said Thursday.
- By WAYNE PARRY - Associated Press
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey gambling regulators have fined DraftKings $150,000 for allowing a Florida man to make online sports bets from his home by having a friend who was present in New Jersey place the bets for him.
- Karu F. Daniels - New York Daily News (TNS)
“Baywatch” bombshell Pamela Anderson will get to tell her own story in her own way with a new Netflix documentary.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Since booking the role of Batman, Robert Pattinson has gone by many names: Bruce Wayne, the Dark Knight, the Caped Crusader, Robert Battinson, R-Batz.
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
Salma Hayek is adding a first-of-its-kind award to her resume.
- By ANDREW DALTON - AP Entertainment Writer
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A 30-year-old man pleaded guilty Thursday to the murder of philanthropist Jacqueline Avant, the wife of legendary music executive Clarence Avant.
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
This year’s Academy Awards presenters include a former host and multiple Oscar winners, the show’s producers announced Thursday.
- AP
BOSTON (AP) — Lady Gaga is among several singers and musicians whose names were added Thursday to the list of people and businesses with unclaimed property in Massachusetts, according to the state treasurer's office.
- Christie D’Zurilla - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — Maksim Chmerkovskiy has completed his journey from war-torn Kyiv to Los Angeles and is continuing to post Instagram messages in support of Ukrainian efforts to fight off Russian invaders. His videos include shots of rockets being fired on civilian areas. “THIS IS GENOCIDE!,” he…
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — Two decades after her “American Idol” outing, Grammy and Oscar winner Jennifer Hudson is returning to television this fall to host “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” a one-hour, syndicated daytime talk show on Fox TV stations.
- Jen Yamato - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
At the age of 13, Kali "K.O. Mequinanoag" Reis found refuge in a boxing gym, the only place she could calm her mind amid a tumultuous adolescence. But it wasn't until the Providence, Rhode Island-born world middleweight champion fought her way through hard-won battles as an adult that she fo…
- By THOMAS ADAMSON - AP Fashion Writer
PARIS (AP) — Designer Gabriela Hearst brandished her green mindedness by setting her Chloe show at Paris Fashion Week on Thursday inside a famous Parisian greenhouse. Yet in the bare sands of Parc Andre Citroen, it was stars such as Demi Moore and Maria Sharapova, instead of flowers, that se…
- Adam Graham - The Detroit News (TNS)
Noa is sick of the meat grinder of the modern dating world.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
A number of social media users are disturbed by Kanye West and the Game’s new claymation music video for “Eazy,” which depicts West kidnapping, burying and decapitating a clay figurine in the likeness of “Saturday Night Live” star Pete Davidson.
- Yvonne Villarreal - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Amanda Seyfried is leaning into her computer's camera for an impromptu tutorial. When it was announced that she would be playing disgraced Silicon Valley darling Elizabeth Holmes in a new Hulu limited series, most of the focus was on whether she could convincingly mimic Holmes' famous deep b…
‘The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey’ review: Samuel L. Jackson stars in a tale of secrets and buried treasure
- Michael Phillips - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
For a conspicuously busy superstar such as Samuel L. Jackson, the six-part Apple TV+ adaptation of Walter Mosley’s “The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey” demanded his largest, deepest commitment to a role in a long time. At some point, you either glide or you ask yourself “What’s in my wallet?” and…