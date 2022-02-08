For Better Or For Worse

For Better Or For Worse
‘Matrix Resurrections’ co-producer sues Warner Bros. over HBO Max release

  • Ryan Faughnder - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

LOS ANGELES — The company that co-financed the “Matrix” movies has sued Warner Bros. for breach of contract, accusing the Burbank studio of destroying the value of its key franchise by releasing the latest sequel on streaming service HBO Max and in theaters at the same time.

Pauly Shore shares memories of his final goodbye to Louie Anderson: 'I cried'

  • Neal Justin - Star Tribune (TNS)

MINNEAPOLIS — Pauly Shore was most likely the last comic to bid farewell to Louie Anderson. And that's appropriate. The "Encino Man" star's mother was the late Mitzi Shore, who ran the famed Comedy Store in Los Angeles and was one of the first gatekeepers to recognize Anderson's talent.