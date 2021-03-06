For Better Or For Worse

For Better Or For Worse
Mobile orchestra tries to bring cheer to Venezuelan streets
  • By JUAN PABLO ARRÁEZ Associated Press

BARQUISIMETO, Venezuela (AP) — Orchestra music envelops the streets of a Venezuelan city every time a truck carrying musicians has made its way through traffic for the past year, capturing the attention of drivers and passers-by who take photos and stare at the vehicle. The live performance …

New York cinemas reopen, brightening outlook for theaters
New York cinemas reopen, brightening outlook for theaters

  • By JAKE COYLE AP Film Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — After growing cobwebs for nearly a year, movie theaters in New York City reopen Friday, returning film titles to Manhattan marquees that had for the last 12 months instead read messages like “Wear a mask” and “We’ll be back soon.”