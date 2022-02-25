For Better Or For Worse

For Better Or For Worse
0
0
0
0
0

Ap
AP

TV news bringing Russian invasion of Ukraine to living rooms and mobile devices

  • Stephen Battaglio - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

NEW YORK — CNN’s Clarissa Ward has been in war zones throughout her career as a foreign correspondent. But reporting from an underground subway platform in a large European city filled with Ukrainians seeking refuge from a possible air strike was a throwback to another era.

Ap
AP

Netflix hopes to recover $200,000 worth of props stolen from 'The Crown'

  • Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

A replica of an 1897 Imperial Coronation Faberge coach egg, 12 sets of silver candelabras and a clockface from a William IV grandfather clock were among the $200,000 worth of antique props stolen from the England set of Netflix's royal-family drama "The Crown."