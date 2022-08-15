For Better Or For Worse

For Better Or For Worse
0
0
0
0
0

Ap
AP

Haunted, self-possessed or just spirited: 2022's Emmy-nominated songs

  • Michael Ordoña - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

LOS ANGELES — The songs nominated for the 2022 Emmy for original music and lyrics are each haunted by something. Some are lively, even wacky homages that resurrect sounds of the past — the grand, old "Oklahoma!"-type musical; a calypso wedding toast delivered by (a fictional version of) Harr…

Ap
AP

'Indian Matchmaking' is back. Are any of the couples still together?

  • Meredith Blake - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

When "Indian Matchmaking" premiered on Netflix two years ago, it quickly became a pandemic binge-watching sensation. The unscripted series followed Sima Taparia, a high-end matchmaker from Mumbai, as she helped clients in India and the United States find love.

Ap
AP

Unpacking the year's freakiest ending with the stars and creator of 'Resurrection'

  • Mark Olsen - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

As an actor, Rebecca Hall has become perhaps the reigning queen of the movie freakout and breakdown. In films such as "Christine," "The Night House" and the current "Resurrection," Hall captures the fragile space of characters trying hard to hold it together and the whirlwind rush of losing it.

Anne Heche, star with troubled life, dies of crash injuries
Ap
AP

Anne Heche, star with troubled life, dies of crash injuries

  • AP

Actor Anne Heche has died, nine days after she was injured in a fiery car crash. She was 53. Spokeswoman Holly Baird said Sunday night that Heche “been peacefully taken off life support.” She had been on life support after suffering burns and a major brain injury when her car crashed into a home. Heche first came to prominence on the NBC soap opera “Another World” in the late 1980s before becoming one of the hottest stars in Hollywood in the late 1990s. She was a constant on magazine covers and in big-budget films opposite actors including Johnny Depp and Harrison Ford.

Ap
AP

Susan Unterberg honored by MacDowell for her arts advocacy

  • AP

The founder of a leading grant program for women’s artists will be honored by the MacDowell artists' retreat this fall. Visual artist Susan Unterberg has been named this year’s winner of the Marian MacDowell Arts Advocacy Award, cited for her leadership of Anonymous Was a Woman. Unterberg started the grant program in 1996, and kept her identity hidden for more than 20 years as a way of highlighting the anonymity of so many women in the arts. The phrase Anonymous Was a Woman is based on an observation by Virginia Woolf, who once noted that many anonymous poems turned out to be written by women.

LAPD ends investigation into Anne Heche car crash
Ap
AP

LAPD ends investigation into Anne Heche car crash

  • AP

The Los Angeles Police Department has ended its investigation into Anne Heche’s car accident, when the actor crashed into a Los Angeles home on Aug. 5. She is brain dead and on life support, pending evaluation for organ donation. The department announced Friday that there would be no further investigation. Detectives looking into the crash had said narcotics were found in a blood sample taken from Heche, 53. She has been hospitalized at a Los Angeles burn center.

R Kelly accuser to give key testimony on trial-fixing charge
Ap
AP

R Kelly accuser to give key testimony on trial-fixing charge

  • By MICHAEL TARM - AP Legal Affairs Writer

R. Kelly’s federal trial that starts Monday in Chicago is in many ways a do-over of his child pornography trial in 2008 in state court. At that trial 14 years ago, jurors acquitted the singer on charges that he produced a video of himself having sex with a girl no older than 14. But a big difference between that trial and the one starting in a federal courthouse in Chicago is that prosecutors say the female in the video will testify this time. Among the charges Kelly faces is that he rigged the 2008 trial by paying off and threatening the girl to ensure she didn't testify. The woman is now in her 30s. Four other accusers are also slated to testify.

Ap
AP

Spain: 1 killed when wind collapses parts of festival stage

  • AP

Spanish authorities say one person has been killed and dozens more injured at an outdoor music festival in eastern Spain when part of a temporary concert stage collapsed in strong wind. The emergency services agency for the Valencia region said a “strong gust of wind” knocked off parts of the Medusa Festival stage structure at around 4 a.m. Saturday. The agency says about 40 people needed to be taken to the hospital, including three with serious injuries. Organizers of the music festival said in a statement that they had ordered the concert grounds cleared when the wind intensified.

Author Salman Rushdie on ventilator after New York stabbing
Ap
AP

Author Salman Rushdie on ventilator after New York stabbing

  • By JOSHUA GOODMAN - Associated Press

Salman Rushdie's agent says the writer is on a ventilator after being stabbed in the neck and abdomen on a western New York stage where he was about to give a lecture. The 75-year-old Rushdie was flown to a hospital and underwent surgery after Friday's stabbing at the Chautauqua Institution. His agent, Andrew Wylie, said the writer had a damaged liver, severed nerves in an arm and an eye he was likely to lose. Rushdie's novel “The Satanic Verses” drew death threats from Iran’s leader in the 1980s, Police arrested the man who attacked the writer and identified him as 24-year-old Hadi Matar of Fairview, New Jersey. Matar's lawyer declined to comment.