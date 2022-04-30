For Better Or For Worse

For Better Or For Worse
0
0
0
0
0

Run Rich Run takes spotlight on final day of NFL draft
Sports
AP

Run Rich Run takes spotlight on final day of NFL draft

  • By JOE REEDY - AP Sports Writer

What started as a dare during the NFL Scouting Combine has morphed into something much more for Rich Eisen. The NFL Network host participated in his 18th “Run Rich Run” dash last Saturday at the Rose Bowl. Eisen donned his suit and tie to run the 40-yard dash at the iconic stadium, which is celebrating its centennial. This year’s “Run Rich Run” will air during Saturday’s coverage of the final day of the NFL draft on NFL Network.

No punch line: Chicago comic Maniscalco announces Bears pick
Sports
AP

No punch line: Chicago comic Maniscalco announces Bears pick

  • By BARRY WILNER - AP Pro Football Writer

Sebastian Maniscalco got the chance to be onstage at the NFL draft and, along with former Bears star running back Matt Forte, announce the team’s second-round selection Friday night. The Chicago-based comedian, who is appearing in Las Vegas this weekend and during May, understood why Bears management didn't allow him to actually make the pick. He wonders if the Bears should have let him decide, given their recent struggles on the field.

Ap
AP

New Mexico's Gathering of Nations powwow back after pandemic

  • AP

What is billed by organizers as the world’s largest powwow is being held in person in Albuquerque for the first time since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. The Gathering of Nations is returning following all-virtual powwows in 2020 and 2021. Friday's festivities included a grand entrance, with hundreds of dancers forming a procession that filled the arena at the state fairgrounds. The event wraps up late Saturday with the crowning of Miss Indian World. In 2019, the Gathering of Nations drew more than 80,000 people from across the U.S., Canada and Mexico. Organizers say it also led to an economic impact of $24 million.

New this week: Arcade Fire, 'Hatching,' Three Mile Island
Ap
AP

New this week: Arcade Fire, 'Hatching,' Three Mile Island

  • By The Associated Press

This week’s new entertainment releases include a new album from Arcade Fire, a documentary about Sheryl Crow that's described as an “intimate story of song and sacrifice” and a four-part documentary about the Three Mile Island nuclear disaster. Also on the small screen is “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds” on The Paramount+ series which is set during the pre-Capt. Kirk years of the U.S.S. Enterprise. If creepy satire is more your speed, check out Hanna Bergholm’s “Hatching,” a Finnish body horror fairy that pokes holes in the gnawing fear of all perfectionists, especially girls on the verge of puberty.

'The Staircase' supplements case we all know and judge
Ap
AP

'The Staircase' supplements case we all know and judge

  • By ALICIA RANCILIO - Associated Press

A new series on HBO Max depicts the true crime case of the 2001 murder of Kathleen Peterson, a North Carolina woman found dead at the bottom of her staircase. Her husband Michael was convicted in her death and the case is the subject of a documentary series “The Staircase.” Despite the hours of television already devoted to the story, this new series, starring Colin Firth and Toni Collette, offers a fresh perspective by fleshing out Kathleen and the personal lives of the five children who were forever affected. We also meet the documentary crew who spent countless hours following Michael and his family, and had their own opinions.

At ‘Macbeth,' Daniel Craig, Ruth Negga on the unspoken word
Ap
AP

At ‘Macbeth,' Daniel Craig, Ruth Negga on the unspoken word

  • By JOHN CARUCCI - Associated Press

The most commonly held taboo in the arts is uttering the word “Macbeth” inside a theater. Daniel Craig and Ruth Negga don’t buy it. Shakespeare’s tragedy was said to be cursed before its first performance more than 500 years ago. Since then, the superstition forbids the show’s title to ever be spoken inside of a theater. Instead it’s referred to as “the Scottish play.” Before taking the stage for opening night of the Broadway revival on Thursday, Craig and Negga were more brazen, preferring not to buy into the superstition that some tragedy will occur if someone says it inside the theater.