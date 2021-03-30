The following are Tuesday's television listings for the local PBS stations:
- By JAKE COYLE AP Film Writer
“Godzilla vs. Kong” begins, fittingly, with the big guy asleep.
- By DAVID BAUDER AP Media Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — American news consumers have a multitude of options to follow the trial of a former Minneapolis police officer accused in the death of George Floyd, which began on Monday with a chilling rerun.
- Christie D'Zurilla Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Piers Morgan, who recently quit “Good Morning Britain” rather than apologize for controversial remarks about the former Meghan Markle, thinks CBS’ decision to part ways with “The Talk” host Sharon Osbourne is “a terrible indictment of woke cancel culture bull— and the stinking hypocrisy that…
- Karu F. Daniels New York Daily News (TNS)
Beyonce continues to make awards show history.
- Tracy Brown Los Angeles Times (TNS)
The Force is strong with this show.
- David L. Ulin Los Angeles Times (TNS)
When I think of Larry McMurtry — who died on Thursday at 84 — I recall a photograph taken in the late 1960s or early 1970s: a portrait of the artist as a young man. In it, he plays with a cat while wearing a sweatshirt emblazoned with the slogan "Minor Regional Novelist." Such an image almos…
- Christi Carras Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Many of TikTok's viral dance challenges were started by Black creators, but you wouldn't know that by watching Friday's episode of "The Tonight Show," which saw one of the app's biggest stars, Addison Rae, perform several dances without crediting their choreographers.
- By ALICIA RANCILIO Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — Laurie Metcalf smiles and laughs when she thinks of her character Jackie and her assorted misadventures on the “Roseanne” spinoff, “The Conners.”
'Godzilla vs. Kong' director is hoping his monster smackdown is the catharsis we could use right now
- Gary Thompson The Philadelphia Inquirer (TNS)
A year ago around this time, fans of the MonsterVerse were getting psyched for "Godzilla vs. Kong," reviving an age-old movie debate: When Kong fights Godzilla, who wins?
Scholastic, ‘Captain Underpants’ author Dav Pilkey pull ‘Kung Fu’ children’s book over ‘passive racism’
- Kate Feldman New York Daily News (TNS)
Author Dav Pilkey, best known for his children’s book series “Captain Underpants,” and Scholastic publishing have pulled his 2010 graphic novel “The Adventures of Ook and Gluk: Kung-Fu Cavemen from the Future” off the shelves over what they dubbed “passive racism.”
- Kate Feldman New York Daily News (TNS)
All you need is your own Stevie Budd.
- Peter Sblendorio New York Daily News (TNS)
“Godzilla vs. Kong” is a movie of monstrous proportions — and actress Eiza Gonzalez is thrilled to be part of it.
- Peter Sblendorio New York Daily News (TNS)
NEW YORK — The Tribeca Film Festival is returning to a live-action setting.
- Theresa Braine New York Daily News (TNS)
Piers Morgan has gone to bat for pal Sharon Osbourne, bemoaning the “heavy price” the now-former talk show host is paying for defending his takedown of Meghan Markle in her Oprah Winfrey interview.
- Karu F. Daniels New York Daily News (TNS)
The same guy that had Piers Morgan literally running away from his plum gig as a main presenter of “Good Morning Britain,” was sitting in his seat on Friday.
- Nina Metz Chicago Tribune (TNS)
There’s a track on Tina Turner’s 1989 album “Foreign Affair” called “Ask Me How I Feel” and it is a plea to be heard. To be seen. To be loved: “I’m waiting in the storm, ask me how I feel/ When things are going wrong, why don’t you ask me how I feel?”
- Meredith Blake Los Angeles Times (TNS)
The new HBO docuseries, "Q: Into the Storm," attempts to answer one of the most urgent questions of our time: Who controls QAnon, the elaborate but baseless conspiracy theory whose followers believe the world is run by an elite cabal of Satan-worshipping pedophiles.
- Katie Walsh Tribune News Service (TNS)
Director Adam Wingard knows how to deliver what a movie titled “Godzilla vs. Kong” should be. Audiences watch Godzilla movies because we want to see the big lizard crush a bunch of buildings, perhaps while fighting another creature, not for deep myth-making or rich character study. Yet, the …
- By The Associated Press
Here’s a collection curated by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists of what’s arriving on TV, streaming services and music platforms this week.
- By ROB MERRILL Associated Press
“The Loneliest Polar Bear: A True Story of Survival and Peril on the Edge of a Warming World,” by Kale Williams (Crown)
- By The Associated Press
Celebrity birthdays for the week of April 4-10: