Givenchy models walk on water in Paris Fashion Week
Givenchy models walk on water in Paris Fashion Week

  • By THOMAS ADAMSON - AP Fashion Writer

For the first major collection of Paris Fashion Week’s menswear season, Givenchy’s models walked on water. A giant font filled with milky-white water and frothing mist in the courtyard of the Ecole Militaire served as a fluid runway where models, often bare-chested and in waterproof footwear, stomped and splashed toward a blinding set light. Matthew M. Williams clearly wanted to make a splash in his first standalone menswear show since being appointed in 2020. But did the American designer dive deep enough? Here are some highlights of Wednesday’s spring-summer 2023 shows:

Oscars org adds Marlee Matlin, Jason Reitman to board
Oscars org adds Marlee Matlin, Jason Reitman to board

  • By LINDSEY BAHR - AP Film Writer

Actor Marlee Matlin, director Jason Reitman and producer Jason Blum are joining the Board of Governors of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The organization that puts on the Oscars said Wednesday that they are among the 12 Hollywood professionals who have been elected to the board for the first time. Others joining include cinematographer Dion Beebe, casting director Richard Hicks and marketing and public relations executive Megan Colligan. Each of the academy’s 17 branches are represented by three governors who help set and guide the strategy for the academy and manage its financial health.

Review: Austin Butler, Baz Luhrmann deliver a grand ‘Elvis’
Review: Austin Butler, Baz Luhrmann deliver a grand ‘Elvis’

  • By LINDSEY BAHR - AP Film Writer

Baz Luhrmann directs Austin Butler as Elvis Presley in the new musical drama from Warner Bros. that follows the icon through his short life from his early days in Mississippi up through his residency in Las Vegas and descent into drugs and paranoia. AP Film Writer Lindsey Bahr writes in her review that with “Elvis,” which arrives in theaters Friday, Luhrmann and Butler have created something gloriously messy — a maximalist opera of contradictions, styles, truths, myths, memories and headlines that doesn’t explain, apologize or concern itself with logic. “Elvis” is rated PG-13.

Review: Thriller 'The Black Phone' is captivating, really
Review: Thriller 'The Black Phone' is captivating, really

  • By MARK KENNEDY - AP Entertainment Writer

Phones in serial killer movies are usually used by the deranged hunters to taunt the police or carefully tell victims how they’ll die. But in “The Black Phone” it’s the other way around, fitting for a horror-thriller that flips many of the genre’s formulas. Associated Press critic Mark Kennedy says what makes Scott Derrickson’s latest film stand out is perfectly capturing the often raw ’70s and an utter respect for the world of kids. Every adult is either dismissive and distant — or downright murderous. At its center is the fraternity of teen victims and the bond between sister and brother. The R-rated film opens Friday.

Soccer Mommy's Sophie Allison plays with 'darkness and fun'
Soccer Mommy's Sophie Allison plays with 'darkness and fun'

  • By MARK KENNEDY - AP Entertainment Writer

Sophie Allison's band Soccer Mommy is back with a third album, a wonderfully varied mix, from the industrial harshness of “Unholy Affliction” to the eerie “Following Eyes” to the airy “With U.” As the title suggests, “Sometimes, Forever,” is a push-and-pull of light and dark, happiness and sadness, both jumping from song to song but also within songs. She leaned into ’80s goth pop, like The Cure, The Smiths, The Jesus and Mary Chain and Siouxsie and the Banshees. Allison, one of Gen Z’s brightest voices, says she wanted to "play with both darkness and fun.”

