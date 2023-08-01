In his memoir, “A Pocketful of Happiness,” Swazi-British actor Richard E. Grant charts his love story to his late wife, dialect coach Joan Washington who died of lung cancer in September 2021. In her Associated Press review, Cristina Jaleru explores the unexpected framing of the narrative. The book, while containing enough anecdotes told in his unique luminous style to keep the reader interested, is heavily weighed down by the “C” word and could have used more insights into his earlier life and life-at-large. The memoir is out on July 11 from Simon & Schuster.