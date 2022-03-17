For Better Or For Worse

For Better Or For Worse
0
0
0
0
0

Woman charged in 2007 death of 18-year-old roommate
Ap
AP

Woman charged in 2007 death of 18-year-old roommate

  • AP

MINOT, N.D. (AP) — A North Dakota woman has been charged with murder in the stabbing death of her roommate more than a decade ago, with authorities citing shifting statements from the woman and her parents as they pursued a cold-case investigation.

Ap
AP

This week's bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

  • Publishers Weekly - Tribune News Service (TNS)

Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, March 12, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan © 2022 NPD Group.

Ap
AP

This week's bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

  • Tribune News Service (TNS)

Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, March 12, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan © 2022 NPD Group.

Ap
AP

Review: Amy Schumer found happiness. Her moving, funny new TV show is the result

  • Robert Lloyd - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

In the Hulu series "Life & Beth," created and partly written and directed by Amy Schumer, Schumer plays Beth, a sales representative for a midlevel wine distributor in New York City that even her boss (Murray Hill) describes as mediocre. Though she is good at her job, and up for a promot…

Ap
AP

Oscars producer Will Packer on the awards controversy: 'I take wild swings'

  • Josh Rottenberg - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

LOS ANGELES — Eleven days out from the Academy Awards, the show's first-time producer, Will Packer, is running on pure adrenaline. Asked if anything is keeping him up at night as the telecast looms, he laughed. "Everything is keeping me up at night — all of it," he said. "But I'm feeling goo…

Thornton Wilder celebrated on 125th anniversary of his birth
Ap
AP

Thornton Wilder celebrated on 125th anniversary of his birth

  • By MARK KENNEDY - AP Entertainment Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Playwright and author Thornton Wilder is being honored in multiple ways during 2022, with new productions of his plays, the first-ever staging of an unfinished script and new editions of his works being published to mark the 125th anniversary of his birth.

Ap
AP

Here's what deserves to win at the 2022 Oscars

  • Justin Chang - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

LOS ANGELES — If I were a voting member of the motion picture academy (and don't worry, I'm not), the following represents how I'd cast my ballot in 11 key Oscar races. I hasten to add that while these choices represent my personal favorites among the nominees, only a few of them represent m…

Ap
AP

'Alice' review: Alice doesn't live in the 1800s anymore

  • Adam Graham - The Detroit News (TNS)

An absurd revenge fantasy that barely even tries to make sense, "Alice" is both an old-times-secretly-exist-in-non-old-times thriller and a blaxploitation homage that doesn't handle either of its influences particularly well.