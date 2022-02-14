- By ANN LEVIN - Associated Press
-
“Free Love,” by Tessa Hadley (HarperCollins)
- Michael Phillips - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
-
I don’t get it. If none of us will “look back on our lives and regret the things we didn’t buy,” as celebrity spokesperson Ewan McGregor purred in the Super Bowl Expedia commercial, then why am I so vexed by which cryptocurrency to hoard? Or which electric vehicle to plug in? And doesn’t any…
- By The Associated Press
-
Celebrity birthdays for the week of Feb. 20-:
- By CHRIS MEGERIAN - Associated Press
-
Washington (AP) — Trevor Noah, the host of “The Daily Show” on Comedy Central, will be the featured entertainer for the White House Correspondents' Association dinner on April 30.
Karla Peterson: Why HBO's 'Somebody Somewhere' and ABC's 'Abbott Elementary' are your new best TV friends
- Karla Peterson - The San Diego Union-Tribune (TNS)
-
On the surface, HBO's "Somebody Somewhere" and ABC's "Abbott Elementary" do not appear to be part of the same entertainment universe. The former is an ambling premium-cable dramedy set in small-town Kansas, while the latter is a cheerful network sitcom set in an urban elementary school in Ph…
- Neal Justin - Star Tribune (TNS)
-
There's a good chance you signed up for several streaming services to help get you through the pandemic. Now you're starting to wonder how long you can afford the extra expenses, especially after learning that Amazon Prime plans to raise its subscription rate.
- Victoria Kim - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
On election day in 2008, Seung Bak and his business partner went to a Korean broadcaster's outpost in Los Angeles with $50,000 of their savings, asking to license Korean television dramas to stream online.
- Joshua Axelrod - Pittsburgh Post-Gazette (TNS)
-
PITTSBURGH — Maddie Ziegler can chart her rise to movie stardom based on what her fans call her when they see her on the street.
- Chris Jones - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
NEW YORK — For a primer in how nervous Broadway has become of old-fashioned love and sex, once its bread and butter, you need only head over to the Winter Garden Theatre to see Hugh Jackman, shorn of all of his menace and much of his usual rakish charm in “The Music Man.”
- TED ANTHONY - AP National Writer
-
BEIJING (AP) — A photograph is not a painting. A painting is not a photograph. Yet in the right situation, in the right hands, the two can approach each other and, in the best circumstances, seem to merge.
The following are today’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- The Associated Press
-
From a thrilling late touchdown drive that gave the Rams a 23-20 win over the Bengals, to Eminem taking a knee and Meadow Soprano driving an electric Chevy, here’s what happened Sunday at Super Bowl 56.
- Updated
- Updated
- Updated
- Updated
- Updated
- Updated
- Updated
- Updated
- Updated
- Updated