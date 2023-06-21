For Better Or For Worse

For Better Or For Worse
Pharrell fuses entertainment and fashion for confident Louis Vuitton menswear debut

  • By THOMAS ADAMSON - AP Fashion Writer

Louis Vuitton kicked off Paris Fashion Week men’s shows with the much-anticipated debut collection by Pharrell Williams, who was appointed in February to succeed the late Virgil Abloh. With Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Lebron James and Rihanna among guests lining the gold-covered cobbles of the iconic Pont Neuf in central Paris, Pharrell put on a confident first show. It represented fused high fashion with pop culture and entertainment — and was capped by a thunderous concert by Jay-Z, whom Pharrell joined in a performance on stage.

Emmys 2023: Drama power rankings

  • Glenn Whipp - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

LOS ANGELES — "Succession," to borrow a phrase from Kendall's eulogy for his father, Logan, is going to be a "terrible force" this Emmy season. Jennifer Coolidge is the only sure thing to defy it. People love her, adore her work and simply can't get enough of her digressive awards speeches. Encore!

'Secret Invasion' review: A closer look at Nick Fury and the Skrulls

  • Robert Lloyd - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

I've said it before and, barring the collapse of the franchise, will have cause to say it again, but I find the Marvel Television Universe parsecs more interesting, watchable, smarter, affecting and fun than its big-screen, big-everything theatrical component. With more time to tell a story …

Andrew Tate appears in Romanian court to face rape and human trafficking charges

  • AP

Andrew Tate, a social media personality known for expressing misogynistic views online, has arrived at court in the Romanian capital. Prosecutors there have charged him with rape, human trafficking and forming a criminal gang to exploit women. Prosecutors have also filed charges against Tate’s brother, Tristan, and two Romanian women. Romania's anti-organized crime agency allege the four defendants formed a criminal group in 2021 “in order to commit the crime of human trafficking” in Romania as well as the United States and Britain. The agency alleged that seven female victims were misled and transported to Romania, where they were sexually exploited and subjected to physical violence by the gang.

Aaron Rodgers is set to speak at a psychedelics conference

  • By JESSE BEDAYN - Associated Press/Report for America

Denver is hosting a conference this week that's being put on by a psychedelic advocacy group. The group is bringing together an unlikely cohort of speakers, including NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers, former Texas Republican governor Rick Perry and rapper Jaden Smith. It comes months after Colorado’s voters decided to join Oregon in decriminalizing psychedelic mushrooms. Thousands are expected to attend. Proponents say psychedelics may offer benefits for things like post-traumatic stress disorder and alcoholism. Medical experts caution that the drugs need more research on efficacy and whether they pose serious risks. A historian of science who has researched the boom and bust of psychedelic movements says the conference is purely hype.

Armie Hammer and his wife, Elizabeth Chambers, reach settlement in divorce

  • AP

Armie Hammer has reached a divorce agreement with his wife, Elizabeth Chambers, nearly three years after she filed to end their marriage. Hammer’s attorney filed documents in Los Angeles Superior Court on Tuesday informing a judge that the actor and Chambers have come to terms over child custody and other issues. A judge will need to sign off on the proposed agreement and declare the two divorced. The settlement comes weeks after LA County prosecutors declined to charge Hammer in a sexual assault investigation. Hammer said on Instagram that he looks forward to putting his life back together now that his name has been cleared.