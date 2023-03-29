Gwyneth Paltrow’s attorneys are continuing to mount their defense about her 2016 ski collision with a 76-year-old retired optometrist who sued her years later. Paltrow's two teenage children — Apple and Moses Martin — were skiing on the beginner run at Deer Valley Resort during the crash, yet do not claim to have seen it. Terry Sanderson, the Utah man suing Paltrow, says that the movie star's recklessness on the slope left him with four broken ribs and years of post-concussion symptoms. Paltrow's defense team is expected to rest their case Thursday and send the decision to the jury.