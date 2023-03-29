For Better Or For Worse

Gwyneth Paltrow's ski collision trial continues with defense

  • By SAM METZ - Associated Press

Gwyneth Paltrow’s attorneys are continuing to mount their defense about her 2016 ski collision with a 76-year-old retired optometrist who sued her years later. Paltrow's two teenage children — Apple and Moses Martin — were skiing on the beginner run at Deer Valley Resort during the crash, yet do not claim to have seen it. Terry Sanderson, the Utah man suing Paltrow, says that the movie star's recklessness on the slope left him with four broken ribs and years of post-concussion symptoms. Paltrow's defense team is expected to rest their case Thursday and send the decision to the jury.

Visitors flock to see David sculpture after Florida uproar

  • By TRISHA THOMAS - Associated Press

Visitors have flocked to see Michelangelo’s David sculpture in Florence following the uproar over the Renaissance masterpiece at a Florida school. Tourists, many of them Americans on spring break or studying abroad, were reacting to the decision by Tallahassee Classical School board to pressure the school principal to resign after an image of the David was shown to a sixth-grade art class. One parent said it was pornographic; two others complained they hadn't been warned in advance it would be shown.

Review: 'Life Worth Living' explores life’s big questions

  • By JEFF ROWE - Associated Press

Graduation season is coming and with it, thousands of speakers offering life and career advice to college seniors. But what if the grads, and all of us, could get a curated collection of commencement speakers’ salient points in a book? That’s what three Yale University professors have done with “Life Worth Living.” They have assembled the wisdom of, among others, Jesus, Aristotle, the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and the Dalai Lama. Associated Press reviewer Jeff Rowe thinks some of the examples in the book are a bit too esoteric but nonetheless, the benefit from guidance on life’s greatest questions outweighs those minor diversions.

What to stream: A bevy of new movie releases to dig into

  • Katie Walsh - Tribune News Service (TNS)

A host of new movies hit streaming sites this week, from festival favorites to mainstream fare, from rom-coms to horror to explorations of our favorite video games. There’s something for every taste, so take your pick from the new streaming selections below.

Gumbel to receive Sports Emmy Lifetime Achievement Award

  • By JOE REEDY - AP Sports Writer

Bryant Gumbel will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award during the 44th Annual Sports Emmy Awards on May 22 in New York. The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences made the announcement on Tuesday. Gumbel’s career has spanned more than 50 years on NBC, CBS and HBO. He has hosted “Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel” on HBO since 1995. It has received 36 Sports Emmys.

'The Big Door Prize' asks deep questions about happiness

  • By MARK KENNEDY - AP Entertainment Writer

Are you living your best life? Are you sure? Those are some of the deep questions residents of the fictional town of Deerfield are dealing with as they confront fulfilling their life potential in the new Apple TV+ series “The Big Door Prize" premiering Wednesday. The premise is this: One day a mysterious machine appears in the local store, offering to reveal to every user a specialized card printed with what they should be, like “Meteorologist,” “Healer,” “Storyteller” and “Undertaker.” Each of the 10 half-hour episodes takes turns exploring how members of the community are handling their results.  Some quit their jobs, begin new hobbies or act differently.