- Katie Walsh - Tribune News Service (TNS)
'BABYLON'
- Suzy Exposito - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Turnstile frontman Brendan Yates says he secured his date to February's Grammy Awards ceremony many years ago.
- Katie Walsh - Tribune News Service (TNS)
It’s the end of the year, the holidays are here and that means you may need some options for streaming movies and TV to watch with or without family and friends. If you’ve already exhausted all the Lifetime, Hallmark and other seasonal movies, here are some other options to queue up for what…
- James Verniere - Boston Herald (TNS)
Olga Kurylenko and Don Johnson, who have appeared in such high-end efforts as “Quantum of Solace” (2008) in Kurylenko’s case and “Knives Out” (2019) in Johnson’s, demonstrate the fine art of making inferior material look better than it is in the B-movie “High Heat.”
- Ashley Lee - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Twenty-five minutes into "Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical," Miss Agatha Trunchbull appears onscreen for the first time. She's initially introduced in glimpses — crooked teeth, thin lips, intricate uniform, severe updo — but the camera then zooms out to reveal a new version of the well-known…
- Katie Walsh - Tribune News Service (TNS)
Damien Chazelle would really like to talk to you about “Singin’ in the Rain.” Of course, you already know the 1952 Stanley Donen MGM meta musical comedy starring Gene Kelly and Debbie Reynolds about the transition from silent to sound films, but if not, Chazelle will recount it for you, at g…
The following are Monday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
A "disappointed" Billy Joel has postponed his upcoming concert at Madison Square Garden while he recovers from a lingering illness.
- PR Newswire
NEW YORK, Dec. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Iconic scenes of Hong Kong lit up the giant LED screen at New York Times Square ahead of its New Year's Eve Countdown.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
This year’s Christmas episode of “Saturday Night Live” doubled as an emotional farewell to cast member Cecily Strong, who revealed she will not return when the show comes back in January.
- By JOE REEDY - AP Sports Writer
Sunday’s World Cup final in Qatar between Argentina and France went to extra time and penalty kicks, bumping Fox’s “NFL Sunday” pregame show off the air. The fútbol ended just in time for Americans to catch kickoff for the football at 1 p.m. EST. Argentina’s Gonzalo Montiel knocked in the decisive penalty kick at 12:55 p.m. That gave Fox a couple of minutes to capture Argentina’s celebration and allowed commentators some time to provide thoughts before the network switched to NFL.
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
Sharon Osbourne has been released from the hospital, her son confirmed.
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
It’s the last laugh for Cecily Strong.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Elizabeth Hurley is setting the record straight about her sexual history — or lack thereof — with Prince Harry.
- By LINDSEY BAHR - AP Film Writer
“Avatar: The Way of Water” didn’t make quite as big of a splash as many assumed it would, but James Cameron’s big budget spectacle still helped breathe life into the box office this weekend. Sunday studio estimates say the sequel earned $134 million from North American theaters and $300.5 million internationally. Expectations were enormous for “Avatar 2,” which carried a reported price tag of over $350 million. The film faced the pressure of following up the highest grossing film of all time over a decade later and the daunting task of propping up an exhibition business that’s still far from normal.
- AP
After 11 seasons, Cecily Strong has said farewell to “Saturday Night Live." A few hours before the last episode of the season Saturday, the TV show’s Instagram account posted a cue card saying, “we’ll miss you, Cecily.” The caption read “Tonight we send off one of the best to ever do it.” A two-time Emmy nominee for her work on the show, Strong was known for characters like the Girl You Wish You Hadn’t Started a Conversation With At a Party and impressions of people like Fox News host Judge Jeanine Pirro and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green.
- Christopher Palmeri - Bloomberg News (TNS)
Walt Disney Co. lowered its guidance for "Avatar: The Way of Water" on its opening weekend, after the movie generated $53 million in its first two days of release domestically.
- Muri Assunção - New York Daily News (TNS)
Sharon Osbourne was reportedly rushed to a hospital Friday night after suffering a medical emergency while shooting a television show in California.
- Muri Assunção - New York Daily News (TNS)
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes won’t be back to anchoring ABC’s daytime show “GMA3: What You Need to Know” until at least next year while the network continues its investigation into their rumored romance, according to a report.
- Associated Press
The Biden administration has reversed a decades-old decision to revoke the security clearance of Dr. J. Robert Oppenheimer, the physicist called the father of the atomic bomb for his leading role in World War II’s Manhattan Project. U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said on Friday that the 1954 decision by the Atomic Energy Commission was made using a “flawed process" that violated the commission’s own regulations. U.S. Sen. Patrick Leahy of Vermont applauded the reversal, saying the 1954 decision followed a “manifestly unjust and unethical hearing that would be resoundingly condemned today.” A film about the scientist is expected to be released in theaters in July.
- By MARK KENNEDY - AP Entertainment Writer
Shirley Eikhard, the singer-songwriter who supplied songs for Cher, Emmylou Harris, Anne Murray, Chet Atkins and found lasting fame penning Bonnie Raitt‘s Grammy-winning 1991 hit “Something to Talk About,” has died. She was 67. Her publicist said Eikhard died Thursday at Headwaters Health Care Centre in Orangeville, Ontario, due to complications from cancer. The blues-rock smash “Something to Talk About” was written in 1985 and Eikhard had offered it to Murray and other artists, who all declined to record it. Then years later Raitt left a message on Eikhard’s phone saying she she’d just recorded it.
- AP
Police say a woman injured in a crush outside a London concert venue has died. London resident Rebecca Ikumelo, who was 33, was one of eight people hospitalized after being caught in mayhem outside the O2 Brixton Academy on Thursday night where Nigerian singer Asake was due to perform. The Metropolitan Police force said she died on Saturday morning. Two other women, aged 21 and 23, remain in critical condition. The Metropolitan Police force said emergency services were called after “a large crowd attempted to gain entry without tickets” and they found people suffering from crush injuries. The force urged people with photos or video of the scene to submit it to help the police investigation.
- AP
German authorities say they have recovered a significant part of the 18th-century treasures stolen from Dresden’s Green Vault museum in a spectacular break-in more than three years ago. Prosecutors and police said in a statement on Saturday that they secured 31 items in Berlin overnight, including “several pieces that appear to be complete.” They were taken to Dresden, more than 160 kilometers (100 miles) away, where police and then officials from the authority that oversees the city’s art collections plan to check their authenticity and examine whether they are intact. Authorities said some prominent items are still missing.