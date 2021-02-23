- Glenn Whipp Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
The same year Daniel Kaluuya and LaKeith Stanfield shared that unforgettable scene in Jordan Peele's political horror classic "Get Out," the moment where Stanfield screams the film's title over and over again, the two men found themselves sharing the bill at a one-night performance of "The C…
- Michael Ordoña Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
The eldest brother refers to theirs as a "traditional Italian American upbringing" in Cleveland. Extended family members, he says, were "always forming businesses together and running them together ... sort of the immigrant-family kind of dynamic."
Golden Globe-nominee Andra Day on her star turn as Billie Holiday in new Lee Daniels film: 'I was terrified!'
- George Varga The San Diego Union-Tribune (TNS)
-
What did Andra Day do to prepare for her title role as the star of "The United States vs. Billie Holiday," director Lee Daniels' gripping new film about the transcendent jazz and blues singer's soul-sapping battle against racism, addiction and relentless government persecution?
- Glenn Whipp Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
We're probably looking at a historic set of Oscar nominees for director this year, and the news could go several different ways.
- Tribune News Service (TNS)
-
Following is a partial schedule of coming movies on DVD. Release dates are subject to change:
The following are Tuesday's television listings for the local PBS stations:
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man was sentenced Monday to four years and nine months in federal prison for his part in a multimillion-dollar concert investment scheme.
- Christie D'Zurilla Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
After an eight-month absence from the public eye since allegations of sexual misconduct erupted last summer, comedian Chris D'Elia has issued a further apology for his behavior. And he's explaining, from his point of view, how and why the controversy happened.
- By LINDSEY BAHR AP Film Writer
-
Lee Daniels didn’t want to touch the story of Billie Holiday. “Lady Sings the Blues” already existed after all. The 1972 film with Diana Ross and Billy Dee Williams showed him Black romance and a Harlem like he’d never seen on screen before. It was the film that made him want to be a director.
- Nardine Saad Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
"Saturday Night Live" was burning for "Bridgerton" breakout star Regé-Jean Page, who brought the heat and the ratings to the sketch comedy this weekend.
- Christi Carras Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Disgraced filmmaker Woody Allen and his wife, Soon-Yi Previn, have spoken out against HBO's "Allen v. Farrow" documentary series, which makes the argument that Allen abused his adopted daughter Dylan Farrow.
- By DAVID BAUDER AP Media Writer
-
NEW YORK (AP) — Barack Obama and Bruce Springsteen are teaming up for an eight-episode Spotify podcast series, swapping stories about their upbringings and even a White House singalong around a piano.
- By ANN LEVIN Associated Press
-
“Kill Shot: A Shadow Industry, a Deadly Disease,” by Jason Dearen (Avery)
- By The Associated Press
-
Here’s a collection curated by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists of what’s arriving on TV, streaming services and music platforms this week.
Netflix documentary ‘Operation Varsity Blues’ to examine college admissions scandal, ringleader Rick Singer
- Kate Feldman New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Netflix is going back to school.
- By WAYNE PARRY Associated Press
-
Alice Cooper, “Detroit Stories” (earMUSIC)
Golden Globes voters in tumult: Members accuse Hollywood Foreign Press Assn. of self-dealing, ethical lapses
- Stacy Perman and Josh Rottenberg Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
It appeared to be a moment of triumph in the long, tumultuous story of the Hollywood Foreign Press Assn.
- By DEE-ANN DURBIN AP Business Writer
-
Moet Hennessy is acquiring a 50% stake in rapper and entrepreneur Jay-Z’s Champagne brand in an effort to up its cool factor and expand distribution.
- Luaine Lee Tribune News Service (TNS)
-
It was a case that drew headlines all over the world when it was revealed that a father had imprisoned his daughter in a cellar for 24 years and fathered her seven children.
- By MESFIN FEKADU AP Music Writer
-
NEW YORK (AP) — Grammy-winning French duo Daft Punk have announced they're breaking up after 28 years.
- Los Angeles Times staff Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
"Allen v. Farrow," the hotly anticipated new docuseries from directors Kirby Dick and Amy Ziering, is a four-hour investigation of the allegations of childhood sexual abuse first made by Dylan Farrow, the adopted daughter of actress Mia Farrow and filmmaker Woody Allen, against her father in…
- Sonaiya Kelley Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Jim Henson's classic series "The Muppet Show" began streaming on Disney+ on Friday, but now comes prefaced with an offensive content disclaimer.