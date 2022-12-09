The following are Friday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- By MARI YAMAGUCHI - Associated Press
K-pop star T.O.P. is among the eight people that Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa says will join him on a flyby around the moon aboard a SpaceX spaceship next year. Maezawa made the announcement on Twitter and the dearMoon Project website on Friday, after he tweeted last week that he had met online with Elon Musk and planned a “major announcement about space.” The Japanese tycoon launched plans for the lunar voyage in 2018, buying all the seats on the spaceship. He began taking applications from around the world in March 2021 for what will be his second space journey after his 12-day trip to the International Space Station on the Soyuz Russian spaceship last year.
- Christie D'Zurilla - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — Octavia Spencer was tearing up from the get-go Thursday at her Hollywood Walk of Fame Star ceremony on Hollywood Boulevard, where genuine love for the actor was in the air at a level rarely seen at such events.
- Jonah Valdez - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
For the first time since its release 13 years ago, audiences will have a chance to watch “Avatar” without doing more than changing the channel.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — A woman has filed a civil lawsuit accusing Backstreet Boys singer Nick Carter of raping her and infecting her with HPV when she was 17.
- Christie D’Zurilla - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Kathy Griffin wishes she had Dave Chappelle’s Teflon coating.
- Ashley Lee - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
"KPOP" made history as the first Broadway musical centered on Korean pop culture and with songs from the first female Asian composer on Broadway. But nine days after opening to mixed reviews, the show's producers surprisingly announced that it will take its final bow this coming Sunday, afte…
- By JAKE COYLE - AP Film Writer
“Top Gun: Maverick,” 2022′s biggest box-office hit, has been named the best film of the year by the National Board of Review. Though the long-running organization comprised of film enthusiasts and academics, has no overlap or correlation to other awards bodies, the win adds to the awards-season tailwinds for “Top Gun: Maverick” as not just a $1.5 billion worldwide smash but a legitimate Academy Awards contender this year. Steven Spielberg was awarded best director for “The Fabelmans.” “The Banshees of Inisherin” came away with wins for Colin Farrell, Brendan Gleeson and Martin McDonaugh. “Everything Everywhere” star Michelle Yeoh won best actress.
- Moira Macdonald - The Seattle Times (TNS)
The Shakespeare quote "Find where light in darkness lies" is painted on the lobby wall at the Empire, a handsomely fading 1930s cineplex that faces the sea in a small British town. The setting is the heart of Sam Mendes' drama "Empire of Light," and the quote feels appropriate for a place wh…
- Christie D’Zurilla - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — In September, we learned the Golden Globe Awards were returning to TV after more than a year of chaos among its host organization. Now we know who will be hosting the NBC broadcast: comic Jerrod Carmichael.
- By JAKE COYLE - AP Film Writer
Ke Huy Quan was once one of the most indelible faces — and voices — of the 1980s. He was 12 when he was cast as Harrison Ford’s Yankee hat wearing sidekick in “Temple of Doom.” Quan starred in 1985′s “Goonies,” too, but found few roles after that. By the time Quan was in his 20s, he had all but disappeared from the screen. Twenty years passed before he acted again. But when Quan was 49, he decided to give it one last go. Two weeks later, he landed his role in “Everything Everywhere All at Once.” Now, he's being celebrated for one of the best performances of the year. Quan, many think, will win an Oscar.
- Publishers Weekly - Tribune News Service (TNS)
Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, Dec. 3, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan © 2022 NPD Group.
- By The Associated Press
US-Best-Sellers-Books-PW for week ending 12/3/2022
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Wonder Woman is the new Batgirl.
- Rodney Ho - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (TNS)
“Monarch,” Fox’s effort to try to create a country version of “Empire,” didn’t stick. The network canceled the family drama after just one season.
- Karu F. Daniels - New York Daily News (TNS)
NEW YORK — One of New York City’s most venerable comedy institutions is shuttering after three decades of bringing laughs to Times Square.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Aerosmith has canceled the remainder of its residency in Las Vegas following repeated cancellations because of lead singer Steven Tyler's illness.
- Neal Justin and Chris Hewitt - Star Tribune (TNS)
'Little America'
- Alexandra Del Rosario - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Since her breakout role as Katniss Everdeen in "The Hunger Games," Jennifer Lawrence has been outspoken about body image. But in a new conversation with Viola Davis, the "Causeway" actor shared that she was asked to lose weight for the lead role.
- By JOCELYN NOVECK - AP National Writer
Taylor Swift was up. Elon Musk was in, out, and in. Tom Cruise was back. BTS stepped aside, and so did Serena Williams, and Tom Brady too — oops, scratch that. But the slap? The slap was everywhere — that moment Will Smith smacked Chris Rock at the Oscars and a global audience wondered if they really just saw what happened. That's The Associated Press' top pop culture moment of 2022, but there were so many more. Swift had a big year that kept getting bigger. In movies there were big comebacks: Wakanda and Avatar sequels, and of course Cruise, who turned 60 and had his biggest movie with “Top Gun: Maverick.”
- Russell Florence Jr. - Dayton Daily News, Ohio (TNS)
DAYTON, Ohio — Taking America by storm with intelligence, courage and grace, pop culture phenom Amy Schneider is grateful to have experienced a life-changing year thanks to her "Jeopardy!" superstardom.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Global superstar Celine Dion has pushed back her Spring 2023 concerts and several European tour dates after revealing Thursday that she has stiff-person syndrome, a rare neurological disorder that prevents her from singing the way she's used to.
- By LINDSEY BAHR - AP Film Writer
Tom Cruise is getting his first major honor of awards season. In February, the “Top Gun: Maverick” star will receive the David O. Selznick Achievement Award from the Producers Guild of America, the group said Thursday. Cruise may not be best known for his behind-the-scenes work on movies, but he has been producing films since 1996’s “Mission: Impossible.” The Selznick Award has gone to some of the biggest names in Hollywood moviemaking including Steven Spielberg and Kevin Feige. Cruise is expected to accept the award in person at the untelevised ceremony set for February 25 at The Beverly Hilton.