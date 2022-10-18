- Alexandra Del Rosario - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Killer clowns have been known to be nightmare fuel, but it seems "Terrifier 2," the low-budget horror flick written and directed by Damien Leone, has taken the horror trope to new levels for some audiences.

ORLANDO, Fla. — Veteran actor Pierce Brosnan has seemingly done it all, from his iconic portrayal of thief and con man Remmington Steele in the ‘80s to embodying 007 in the ‘90s, and more recently belting out ABBA tunes alongside Meryl Streep in the “Mamma Mia” films.

Following is a partial schedule of coming movies on DVD. Release dates are subject to change:

Another suspense-filled entry from writer-director Jordan Peele tops the DVD releases for the week of Oct. 25.

PHILADELPHIA — Michael Myers is back to terrorize the small town of Haddonfield with the release of Halloween Ends, which hits theaters and streams on Peacock starting Friday.

MINNEAPOLIS — Decades ago, George Plimpton became famous as a "participatory journalist," documenting what it was like to spar with boxer Sugar Ray Robinson, train as a backup quarterback for the Detroit Lions or get in the goal at a preseason game for the Boston Bruins.

The media organization Semafor launches Tuesday with no less an ambition than reinventing the news story. The much-publicized news site is the brainchild of Ben Smith, former media columnist at The New York Times, and Justin Smith, ex-executive at Bloomberg Media. Semafor says it plans to structure stories to make clear what is news, and what is analysis or opinion. Besides its website, Semafor will also offer eight newsletters, and has begun an events business. The site has a distinctive yellow backdrop, and is available for free at launch. Founders say that the ultimate goal, however, is a subscription model.
The following are Tuesday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:

Solange has liked a tweet accusing Bill Murray of touching her hair amid misconduct allegations against the “Being Mortal” actor.

PHILADELPHIA — Striking members of the first union in the storied history of the Philadelphia Museum of Art overwhelmingly approved their first contract Sunday evening and prepared to return to their jobs Monday morning, concluding a historic 19-day walkout.

Bad Bunny could continue his reign with the announcement Monday of the 2022 American Music Awards nominations.

Charles Barkley will not be leaving TNT or the “Inside the NBA” crew for the foreseeable future. Barkley has signed a 10-year extension with Warner Bros. Discovery Sports, which owns TNT. Barkley’s agreement coincides with contract renewals for host Ernie Johnson and analysts Kenny Smith and Shaquille O’Neal. Barkley has been with TNT since retiring as a player in 2000. He had floated the idea of doing commentary for LIV Golf this past summer.

Watch out for that bridge!

Igor Levit arrives at Carnegie Hall changed by the pandemic. Emotional insecurity caused by the pandemic plus the war, energy crisis and climate change are making him cherish moments before an audience. His stop in New York on Tuesday is part of a quick U.S. tour that takes him to the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., on Thursday and Clayton State University in Morrow, Georgia, on Sunday. His new recording “Tristan” was released by Sony Classical on Sept. 9 and his book “House Concert,” written with Florian Zinnecker, is being published in English by Polity in January.

After one of the ugliest months of his career, Kanye West’s long list of business partners again face a choice — stick with him, knowing at any moment he could launch into a hateful tirade against anyone from his soon-to-be-ex-wife’s new boyfriend to Jewish people at large — or finally cut t…

With her signature shaggy hair, cosmetically enhanced lips and willingness to "own it, baby!," Lisa Rinna was for years a fan favorite on "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," the long-running reality soap that is one of Bravo's most-watched programs.

For a news organization, NBC is leaning aggressively into education. The company is making its leaders available to students this week for a one-day digital seminar on how to succeed in the news business. It's part of NBCU Academy, a nearly two-year-old education initiative that includes jobs, journalism training videos and partnerships with some 45 colleges and university. The effort is designed primarily, although not exclusively, at helping students from a diverse background get started in journalism. More than two years ago, NBC Universal News Group chairman Cesar Conde set a goal of having a workforce that's at least half women and half people of color.

The members of BTS are officially “moving forward with plans to fulfill their military service,” the band’s record label announced Monday.

NEW YORK — Tonya Pinkins is not a fan of revivals.
'House of the Dragon': Princess Rhaenys Targaryen is 'the Queen Who Never Was.' Here's her backstory

The Targaryen family drama at the center of "House of the Dragon" is about to get more intense.

Musician Mike Schank, who was best known for his good guy role in the award-winning documentary film "American Movie," has died at age 56, according to a close friend. Jackie Bogenberger told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that Schank had been battling cancer in recent months. “American Movie” won best documentary at the Sundance Film Festival and became a cult favorite over the years. The 1999 documentary chronicles the making of the short horror film “Coven” by independent filmmaker Mark Borchart. Schank was Borchart’s best friend, helped him film “Coven,” and was a prominent part of the movie, including composing its music.

LAS VEGAS — Barry Manilow never met Elvis Presley. But the two are forever linked by the theater Elvis made famous and where Manilow is on schedule to break the King’s record for total performances.

Before the streaming warriors mined the world for content, British television made its way into the American living room almost exclusively by way of PBS and its affiliates. "Masterpiece Theater" was the network's home for literary adaptations and classy historical dramas, and "Mystery!" the…

LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies arrested a man outside Kim Kardashian’s Hidden Hills home Saturday morning on suspicion of battery and trespassing.