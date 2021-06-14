The following are Monday's television listings for the local PBS stations:
- By JAKE COYLE AP Film Writer
-
NEW YORK (AP) — Ned Beatty, the indelible character actor whose first film role as a genial vacationer brutally raped by a backwoodsman in 1972's “Deliverance” launched him on a long, prolific and accomplished career, has died. He was 83.
Ned Beatty, indelible character actor whose accomplished film career was launched by “Deliverance,” dies at 83
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Ned Beatty, indelible character actor whose accomplished film career was launched by “Deliverance,” dies at 83.
- Sonaiya Kelley Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
“In the Heights,” the feature film adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Tony Award-winning Broadway musical, failed to topple “A Quiet Place Part II” from the top spot at the box office this weekend. Coming in below analyst projections of $20 million, it brought in a measly $11.4 million, acco…
- By PAN PYLAS Associated Press
-
LONDON (AP) — Fresh from charming leaders at the Group of Seven summit, Queen Elizabeth II was back at her residence at Windsor Castle on Saturday to view a military parade to mark her official birthday.
- By COLLEEN BARRY and ANTONIO CALANNI Associated Press
-
MILAN (AP) — Before the pandemic, students at Italy's oldest and largest music conservatory were always told to move “closer, closer, closer” when they played together.
- Updated