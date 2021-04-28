For Better Or For Worse

Britney Spears set to speak in court on her conservatorship

  • By ANDREW DALTON AP Entertainment Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Britney Spears has asked to address the court to talk about the conservatorship that has controlled her life and finances for 13 years, her attorney said Tuesday, and a judge scheduled a June date to hear from her.

W.W. Norton will take Blake Bailey books out of print

  • Christie D’Zurilla Los Angeles Times (TNS)

W.W. Norton is taking out of print the polarizing “Philip Roth: The Biography” and the 2014 memoir “The Splendid Things We Planned,” both by Blake Bailey, after recent allegations of sexual misconduct against the writer.

Sound Advice: Home projector options, including R2-D2

  • Don Lindich Tribune News Service (TNS)

R2-D2 Nebula Capsule II Projector, special deal on Nebula Cosmos: I am very fond of the Nebula Smart Projectors I reviewed recently. They are complete entertainment packages that bring big-screen experiences to everyone, and they include high-quality sound and autofocus as well as LED light …

Publisher pulls Philip Roth bio, cuts ties with author

  • By HILLEL ITALIE AP National Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — The publisher of a highly anticipated biography of Philip Roth is pulling the book and cutting ties with author Blake Bailey, who faces multiple allegations of sexual harassment and assault. W.W. Norton and Company previously released Bailey's memoir “The Splendid Things We P…

Billie Eilish announces new album, ‘Happier Than Ever’

  • August Brown Los Angeles Times (TNS)

After Billie Eilish’s long pandemic year of a James Bond theme with no Bond movie, a Grammy for record of the year and a candid documentary about the 19-year-old’s rise to pop’s top tier, on Tuesday the singer announced the imminent release of her second LP.