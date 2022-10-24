Climate protesters have thrown threw mashed potatoes at a Claude Monet painting in a German museum to protest fossil fuel extraction. Two activists from the group Last Generation, which has called on the German government to take drastic action to protect the climate and stop using fossil fuels, approached Monet’s “Les Meules” at Potsdam’s Barberini Museum on Sunday. They threw a thick substance over the glass-covered painting and its gold frame, and it was unclear whether the painting sustained long-term damage. The group later confirmed via a post on Twitter that the mixture was mashed potatoes. The activists also glued themselves to the wall below the painting that was part of Monet’s “Haystacks” series.