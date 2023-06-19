The following are Monday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- AP
Voters in the municipality where Neuschwanstein Castle is located have voted to approve a bid for UNESCO World Heritage status for the 19th century palaces built by King Ludwig II of Bavaria, some of which are among Germany’s most popular tourist attractions. In a referendum on Sunday, some 56% of voters who turned out in the Schwangau municipality gave their approval to the bid. German officials hope to win World Heritage status for four of Ludwig’s creations dotted across southern Bavaria. They are Linderhof Palace; Herrenchiemsee Palace; Neuschwanstein Castle; and the King’s House on Schachen, by far the least-known of the quartet.
- By TED ANTHONY - AP National Writer
Alternate universes are everywhere these days, from “The Flash” to “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.” There's a deep hunger for exploring other possibilities about how other worlds and other potential lives might unfold. And movies, books and TV shows about alternate realities and multiverses feed that appetite in an era when lots of people are asking exactly how we got to this point. They're also a lucrative storytelling approach for creators who want to make the most of their characters without ruining a “prime timeline." Some experts say that in the end, it's about experiencing stories in which someone looks for, and perhaps finds, a best possible self out of all the possibilities.
- AP
Netflix gave audiences first looks at some planned and upcoming projects including “Avatar: The Last Airbender,” “One Piece” and the third season of “Bridgerton” at a fan event on Saturday. The event, called “Tudum,” was live-streamed from São Paulo, Brazil with the participation of talent like Kevin Hart, Chris Hemsworth, Arnold Schwarzenegger, John Boyega and Gal Gadot. The streamer announced the addition of Linda Hamilton to the “Stranger Things” season 5 cast, a third “Extraction” movie and the cast for “Squid Game” season two. But specific release dates for many are still to be determined as the Writers’ Strike continues.
- By LINDSEY BAHR - AP Film Writer
DC and Warner Bros.’ long-in-the-works superhero movie “The Flash" opened to $55 million in its first three days in North American theaters, according to studio estimates Sunday. Though a fair amount of money by normal standards and enough to take first place, it’s also muted by superhero standards. It was a crowded weekend at the multiplex. In addition to “The Flash” there was the new Pixar family film “Elemental,” which got second place, and the horror-comedy “The Blackening.” The only big win was Wes Anderson’s starry “Asteroid City” which earned $720,000 from just six theaters.
- By MIKE SCHNEIDER - Associated Press
After appointees of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis took over Walt Disney World’s governing district earlier this year, its firefighters were among the few employees who publicly welcomed them with open arms. But that warm relationship is in jeopardy as a new administrator has reopened negotiations on an updated contract promising pay raises and manpower increases for the more than 200 unionized firefighters and other first responders. The contract isn’t on the agenda for an upcoming board meeting of the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District and was absent from the previous meeting in May.
- Jami Ganz - New York Daily News (TNS)
Amanda Bynes was detained this weekend for a mental health evaluation, following the psychiatric hold she was put under earlier this year.
- Jami Ganz - New York Daily News (TNS)
The plastic surgeon who reportedly performed the last procedure on “Wild ‘N Out” star Ms. Jacky Oh just ahead of her death last month is trying to assuage the concerns of other clientele.
- AP
Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger and his dancer girlfriend Melanie Hamrick have put their Florida home up for sale. A listing on realtor.com says the lakefront home with four bedrooms and 5.5 baths is listed at $3.499 million _ and it looks like the Jagger connection is a selling point. “You can’t always get what you want but this house is definitely what you need!” the listing overview says. It quotes part of the famous Stones song by written by Jagger and Keith Richards. Jagger and Hamrick bought the home in the Lakewood Ranch area east of Bradenton along the Gulf coast for a little over $1.9 million in October 2020.
- Jessica Schladebeck - New York Daily News (TNS)
Kourtney Kardashian brought down the house during a Blink-182 concert with some exciting news — she’s pregnant.
- AP
A bush pilot known for his starring role in the Discovery Channel's “Flying Wild Alaska” series has died when his plane crashed shortly after takeoff. Also killed was a hunting and fishing guide from Idaho. Alaska State Troopers identified the victims as 68-year-old pilot Jim Tweto and his 45-year-old passenger Shane Reynolds. Troopers said the Cessna 180 was seen taking off but not climbing and then crashing shortly before noon Friday. It happened about 35 miles northeast of the coastal Inuit community of Shaktoolik. Jim Tweto's daughter Ariel posted on Instagram that her father died doing what he loved.
- By SYLVIA HUI - Associated Press
King Charles III has taken part in his first Trooping the Color ceremony as U.K. monarch. He inspected hundreds of soldiers and horses in a spectacular annual military display at central London’s Horse Guards Parade. Charles is the colonel in chief and he rode on horseback. Charles received the royal salute as the most prestigious regiments in the U.K. army paraded to mark the monarch’s official birthday. It was the first time in more than 30 years that a U.K. monarch has taken part in the pomp-filled ceremony on horseback. Others in the royal family rode in horse-drawn carriages as thousands thronged the Mall to watch the pageantry.
- By COLLEEN BARRY - AP Fashion Writer
Menswear is looking for post-pandemic footing during Milan Fashion Week, landing somewhere between resort, adventurer and tailoring. Designers Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana feminized the menswear silhouettes this season, with tailoring tricks long deployed for women. The wide-ranging collection of nearly 80 looks was a departure for the designing duo in any season, a play on quiet luxury. There were no prints, no color and no bling. Instead, the focus was on shape and materials, with a neutral color palette of black, white and camel and ivory.
