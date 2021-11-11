For Better Or For Worse

For Better Or For Worse
Debate over explicit memoir becomes a focus of GOP gov races
Debate over explicit memoir becomes a focus of GOP gov races

  • By MEG KINNARD - Associated Press

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Debate over a memoir that contains explicit illustrations of sexual acts is surfacing in a handful of states where Republican governors are gearing up for reelection next year, foreshadowing a recurring theme for conservative leaders in the coming campaigns.

Jury rejects fragrance company's lawsuit against Jay-Z

  • AP

NEW YORK (AP) — A fragrance company's lawsuit against rapper Jay-Z over breach of contract claims, and his subsequent countersuit against the company, were both rejected Wednesday with a jury finding that neither side had proven its claims and awarding no damages.

EXCERPT: Jair Bolsonaro's polemical Brazil impeachment vote
EXCERPT: Jair Bolsonaro's polemical Brazil impeachment vote

  • By MAURICIO SAVARESE and PETER PRENGAMAN

The following excerpt is from the chapter, “If I Lose” in the book “Dilma’s Downfall: The Impeachment of Brazil’s First Woman President and the Pathway to Power for Jair Bolsonaro’s Far-Right,” written by Associated Press journalists Mauricio Savarese and Peter Prengaman. The book takes an i…

'Passing' review: Racial drama torn between two worlds

  • Adam Graham - The Detroit News (TNS)

Early on in "Passing," writer-director Rebecca Hall's measured, quiet drama about race, identity and society in New York in the 1920s, there's a scene where John Bellew, a fancy society-type played by Alexander Skarsgard, is talking about how much he despises Black people. "I hate them," he …

Some of the year's best movies are about to screen at AFI Fest. Here are 11 picks

  • Justin Chang - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

LOS ANGELES — It's been a resurgent year for film festivals around the world. After sitting out last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Cannes and Telluride both came roaring back with masked attendees and robust lineups. Venice, one of the few major festivals to pull off a successful in-per…

The women of 'Impeachment' explained: Betty Currie, omnipresent Clinton aide

  • Yvonne Villarreal - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

In Tuesday's season finale of "Impeachment: American Crime Story," titled "The Wilderness," Betty Currie is seen only briefly, calmly navigating a morning of urgency as President Bill Clinton and his advisers brace for the release of independent counsel Kenneth Starr's explosive report to Co…

Sound Advice: Taking your office on the go and heated clothing for winter

  • Don Lindich - Tribune News Service (TNS)

Q. I've fallen in love with my e-bike! I ride it everywhere and need to stay in touch with my work responsibilities at all times. Do you have any recommendations for a Bluetooth single earpiece headset with microphone I can wear while riding? I don't trust an earbud in such an active environ…